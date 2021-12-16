Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 16, 2021

Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets to sweep T20 series

AFPPublished December 16, 2021 - Updated December 16, 2021 11:25pm
Pakistani team celebrates with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final Twenty20 International cricket match against West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi. — AFP
Pakistani team celebrates with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final Twenty20 International cricket match against West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi. — AFP
West Indies' Brandon King plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi. — AFP
West Indies' Brandon King plays a shot during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi. — AFP
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan (L) run between the wickets during the third Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi. — AFP
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan (L) run between the wickets during the third Twenty20 International cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi. — AFP

Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) in Karachi on Thursday, sweeping the series 3-0.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 87 and skipper Babar Azam hit 79 as Pakistan achieved their highest runchase in all T20Is by reaching the 208-run target in 18.5 overs.

Babar and Rizwan, who put on 158 for the opening wicket, registered their sixth century stand in T20Is — all this year. It is the most by any pair in the shortest format.

In the first innings, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran struck a rapid 37-ball 64 to lead the tourists to 207-3 in their 20 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat.

Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks contributed to the total with knocks of 43 and 49, respectively.

The match was nearly called off after five more members of the touring squad — including three players — tested positive for Covid-19.

Six players were ruled out overall, but the West Indies agreed to play after the remaining 14 players tested negative.

Gudakesh Motie made his international debut at 26, with Darren Bravo also coming into the side.

Shai Hope and Akeal Hosein were both left out after testing positive for the virus.

Pakistan, meanwhile, rested pace spearheads Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf and brought in Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani.

The Green Shirts won the first match in the series by 63 runs and the second by nine runs, also played in Karachi.

Pakistan side: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

West Indies side: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Brendon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mirwaiz
Dec 16, 2021 07:04pm
No spectators..
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem Ansari
Dec 16, 2021 07:35pm
They are our guests and we need to take care of them and provide them a safe environment to play. If that is not possible, then we should respectfully ask them to go home and return at a safer time.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Dec 16, 2021 07:47pm
Perhaps the covid situation in Pakistan is not what we have been told.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 16 Dec 2021

East Pakistan lessons

An honest national debate is still pending on the eastern wing's separation so the mistakes of the past are not repeated.
Indelible memories
Updated 16 Dec 2021

Indelible memories

SOME tragedies are so soul-searing, so monumental, that their imprint remains permanently etched in the nation’s...
16 Dec 2021

Financial inclusion

IN the last few years, the State Bank has taken some important initiatives to reduce the large-scale financial...
15 Dec 2021

Financing provinces

THE decision in principle to stop federal development financing for provincial projects, mostly those pertaining to...
Updated 15 Dec 2021

India’s rhetoric

The BJP leadership should think twice before loosening their tongues with such infantile irresponsibility.
15 Dec 2021

Health insurance

RESEARCH suggests that hundreds of thousands of families in the country fall into economic distress in the process ...