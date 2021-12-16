Pakistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets to sweep T20 series

Pakistan beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) in Karachi on Thursday, sweeping the series 3-0.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 87 and skipper Babar Azam hit 79 as Pakistan achieved their highest runchase in all T20Is by reaching the 208-run target in 18.5 overs.

Babar and Rizwan, who put on 158 for the opening wicket, registered their sixth century stand in T20Is — all this year. It is the most by any pair in the shortest format.

In the first innings, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran struck a rapid 37-ball 64 to lead the tourists to 207-3 in their 20 overs after they won the toss and opted to bat.

Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks contributed to the total with knocks of 43 and 49, respectively.

The match was nearly called off after five more members of the touring squad — including three players — tested positive for Covid-19.

Six players were ruled out overall, but the West Indies agreed to play after the remaining 14 players tested negative.

Gudakesh Motie made his international debut at 26, with Darren Bravo also coming into the side.

Shai Hope and Akeal Hosein were both left out after testing positive for the virus.

Pakistan, meanwhile, rested pace spearheads Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf and brought in Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani.

The Green Shirts won the first match in the series by 63 runs and the second by nine runs, also played in Karachi.

Pakistan side: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

West Indies side: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Brendon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Gudakesh Motie