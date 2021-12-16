Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 16, 2021

Former generals, envoys want US to rebuild Afghan banking system

Anwar IqbalPublished December 16, 2021 - Updated December 16, 2021 08:47am
This combination photo shows former US generals David Petraeus (L) and John Campbell (R), two of the signatories of the joint message. — Reuters
This combination photo shows former US generals David Petraeus (L) and John Campbell (R), two of the signatories of the joint message. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: Twelve former US generals and ambassadors have urged the Biden administration to help rebuild a banking system in Afghanistan to prevent a total collapse of the Afghan state.

“In addition to food and medicine, Afghanistan needs a stable medium of exchange and a functioning banking system to avoid experiencing widespread economic and governance failure,” they said in a joint message released by a US think-tank, the Atlantic Council.

Three of the signatories — Generals John Campbell, John Nicholson and David Petraeus — have commanded US and Nato forces in Afghanistan while two — Ryan Crocker and Richard Olson — have served as US ambassadors to both Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“We believe the United States has a reputational interest and a moral obligation in vigorously joining efforts to help the Afghan people preserve at least some of the social and economic gains made over the last twenty years,” they wrote.

“We believe that ways to do so can be found, while erecting barriers to assistance being diverted to purposes other than those for which it is intended.”

The signatories reminded the Biden administration that even under the Taliban control the “Afghan civil society continues to exist, and it is important that the United States and other international donors continue to work with it.”

The United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and other donors have also issued appeals, warning of the humanitarian catastrophe emerging with the imminent collapse of the Afghan economy.

Soon after Aug 15, when the Taliban seized Kabul, the United States, and its key allies, cutoff external assistance to Kabul and froze Afghanistan’s monetary reserves under their control. This eliminated 40 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and 75 percent of the government’s budget.

The former US generals and diplomats warned that Afghanistan’s banking system was on the verge of collapse and the currency was losing value rapidly, adding that prolonged drought, a raging Covid-19 pandemic, and the disintegration of government services had worsened the situation.

They also quoted from recent UN reports, warning that “Afghanistan teeters on the brink of universal poverty, with as much as 97 percent of the population in danger of falling below the poverty line by mid-2022.”

Their appeal also includes the World Food Programme’s estimates that “only 5 percent of Afghan households have sufficient food to eat each day.” WFP predicts that Afghanistan “is poised to become the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.”

The UN’s humanitarian chief laments that “Afghanistan’s economy is unraveling before our eyes.”

US generals and diplomats reminded Washington that Afghan health professionals, teachers, and other essential workers must be paid if the most basic functions of the state are to be maintained. “Ordinary Afghans deserve access to their own funds, now frozen in banks wary of US and international sanctions and the potential collapse of the Afghan financial system,” they wrote.

Stressing the need to revive the Afghan banking system, they pointed out that Afghans abroad also needed the financial mechanisms to send remittances to their relatives, some of whom were left behind by cumbersome US rules on who qualifies for refugee and immigrant status.

The Biden administration, however, remains reluctant to do anything that helps the Taliban regime, but media reports indicate that US policy makers were considering various options to stabilise the Afghan currency and avert the collapse of the banking system.

The former US officials argued that the Taliban takeover had also disappointed them, but they believed that the US had “a reputational interest and a moral obligation” in helping the Afghan people preserve at least some of the social and economic gains made over the last twenty years.”

“We therefore recommend that the Biden administration, … in close coordination with key allies, come forward with tangible proposals to help stabilize the Afghan economy,” they wrote. “Delay will only fuel more death and suffering.”

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

16 Dec 2021

East Pakistan lessons

FIFTY years ago on this day, Pakistan’s eastern wing broke away to form the independent nation of Bangladesh...
Indelible memories
Updated 16 Dec 2021

Indelible memories

SOME tragedies are so soul-searing, so monumental, that their imprint remains permanently etched in the nation’s...
16 Dec 2021

Financial inclusion

IN the last few years, the State Bank has taken some important initiatives to reduce the large-scale financial...
15 Dec 2021

Financing provinces

THE decision in principle to stop federal development financing for provincial projects, mostly those pertaining to...
Updated 15 Dec 2021

India’s rhetoric

The BJP leadership should think twice before loosening their tongues with such infantile irresponsibility.
15 Dec 2021

Health insurance

RESEARCH suggests that hundreds of thousands of families in the country fall into economic distress in the process ...