Today's Paper | December 15, 2021

PHC allows parents of APS martyrs to hold memorial

Bureau ReportPublished December 15, 2021 - Updated December 15, 2021 10:55am

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar High Court bench on Tuesday disposed of a petition filed by some parents of the students martyred in the 2014 Army Public School carnage, seeking permission to hold a memorial after the deputy commissioner issued NOC for organising the same.

The bench consisted of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The petition was filed by Zahoor Alam and several other parents of the slain students, requesting the court to allow them to hold the scheduled seminar on Dec 15 at the APS Shuhada Hall of the archives department.

Advocate Shad Mohammad appeared for the petitioners and stated that they had submitted application on Dec 6 to the archives directorate for holding the seminar at the APS Shuhada Hall, but it had not given permission for holding the same.

An additional advocate general Atif Ali Khan and Peshawar deputy commissioner Khalid Mehmood appeared before the bench and stated that so far the petitioners had not applied to the district administration for arranging a seminar in connection with the APS incident.

The DC assured the bench that if he was approached by the petitioners he would issue them the NOC.

Later on, when the bench again took up for hearing the petition, it was informed that the NOC had been issued to the petitioners.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2021

