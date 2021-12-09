Dawn Logo

US lawmakers vote to punish China over Uighur treatment

AFPPublished December 9, 2021 - Updated December 9, 2021 03:10pm

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation restricting imports from China's Xinjiang region over its treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority, as tensions continue to escalate between Washington and Beijing.

Members of the House voted 428-1 to pass the “Uighur Forced Labour Prevention Act”, which requires corporations to prove “with clear and convincing evidence” that any goods imported from the region were not made using forced labour.

“Right now, Beijing is orchestrating a brutal and accelerating campaign of repression against the Uighur people and other Muslim minorities,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers ahead of the vote.

“In Xinjiang, across China, millions are enduring outrageous human rights abuses: from mass surveillance and disciplinary policing; to mass torture including solitary confinement and forced sterilisations; intimidation of journalists and activists who have dared to expose the truth.”

She added: “And, the government of China's exploitation of forced labour reaches across the oceans to our shores and across the world.”

The US Senate has previously approved a similar measure and the two will now need reconciling.

The bill will then need to be signed into law by President Joe Biden and it was unclear whether it had White House support.

The vote comes shortly after the White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics over what it termed China's “genocide” of the Uighur minority and other human rights abuses, a move that drew a harsh rebuke from Beijing.

Earlier this summer, the US government imposed similar restrictions on some Chinese imports, including solar panel materials, over Beijing's treatment of Uighurs.

China called those restrictions “bandit-like”. In a separate 428-0 vote, the House also passed a resolution stating that the International Olympic Committee “failed to adhere to its own human rights commitments” amid doubts about the safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has accused a top Communist Party leader of sexual assault.

Campaigners say that at least one million Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Human rights groups and foreign governments have found evidence of what they say is mass detentions, forced labour, political indoctrination, torture and forced sterilisation.

Washington has described it as genocide.

After initially denying the existence of the Xinjiang camps, China later defended them as vocational training centres aimed at reducing the appeal of Islamist extremism.

Read more: Inside China's Xinjiang internment camps: tear gas, Tasers and textbooks

In a new report published on Wednesday, the Uighur Human Rights Project — a US-based advocacy group — said it had identified more than 300 Uighur and other Muslim intellectuals believed to be detained in Xinjiang since 2017.

China has denied the accusations concerning its treatment of the Uighurs and there was no immediate comment on the House vote from Beijing.

Saad
Dec 09, 2021 03:26pm
Our leader who claims to be the messiah and champion of Islamic rights and brotherhood of the world is not too happy about this US Decision
Reply Recommend 0
HErman dub
Dec 09, 2021 03:28pm
Before the dumb repetitive China bot Comments, answer or think about this. Why do China take in no refugees from war torn places and why do no refugees seek to settle in China? This is an important issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Sakim
Dec 09, 2021 03:47pm
This is the moment Pakistanis suddenly become non religious
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 09, 2021 03:49pm
How many times did they do such punishments in the past but to no avail? Xinjiang is a province of one China and is also going through an economic development process. China is preventing extremists using fake religious excuses from taking control of the province.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 09, 2021 03:49pm
Why is the US so worried about so called mistreatment of Uighur Muslim minority population of 12.8 million in China and ignores much more harsh and inhuman treatment of over 200 million Muslims in India?
Reply Recommend 0

