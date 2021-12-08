Dawn Logo

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam and Co win rain-hit 2nd Test, clean-sweep entire tour

AFPPublished December 8, 2021 - Updated December 8, 2021 04:56pm
Pakistan cricketers successfully appeal for a dismissal against Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (C) during the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 8, 2021. — Photo: AFP
Pakistan's cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim during the final day of the second Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Dec 8, 2021. — AFP
Sajid Khan delivers a ball during the final day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 8. — AFP
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs on the final day of the second Test in Dhaka on Wednesday and concluded a flawless tour that saw them whitewash their hosts in both the T20I and Test series.

Sajid Khan was the undeniable star of the show as he added four more wickets to his tally of eight in the first innings to finish with a dozen for the match. Among the wicket takers was also a rarity as captain Babar Azam got a wicket in what was only the second over of his Test career.

Earlier, the tourists inched close to the win after ending the resistance of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan.

Mushfiqur put two decent partnerships together, with Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan, before an uncanny run-out on the stroke of tea on the fifth day.

Mushfiqur made 48 as hosts Bangladesh struggled to 146-6 in their second innings at the break, still needing 66 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Shakib Al Hasan, who put on 49 runs with Mushfiqur for the sixth wicket, was their last hope but he also fall prey to Sajid Khan.

Liton earlier made 45 runs and put on 73 for the fifth wicket to defy Pakistan's attack, before he was dismissed by Sajid Khan, who added to his 8-42 in the first innings.

After bowling out Bangladesh for a measly 87 runs in the first innings, the side's lowest total on home soil, Pakistan were hoping for a quick kill after enforcing the follow-on.

Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi claimed two wickets in the morning session for the tourists, leaving Bangladesh reeling at 25-4 in their second innings, before Liton and Mushfiqur came up with resistance.

Shakib also showed some aggression, hitting Hasan for three fours off consecutive deliveries to raise Bangladesh's hopes of salvaging a draw.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.

Cricket
Pakistan

Pakistani
Dec 08, 2021 01:05pm
Shaheen Afridi you beauty muahh
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 08, 2021 01:36pm
Well played green-shirts. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Chacha Chaudhary, Karachi
Dec 08, 2021 02:58pm
Matches with comparable teams are bit boring as generally chances of draw is highly likely outcome!
