Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by eight wickets on the final day of the first Test in Chattogram on Tuesday.

Abid Ali was the star of the show again as he top scored with 91, but fell short of another ton, which would have been his second of the game when coupled with his first innings' 133.

His fellow opener Abdullah Shafique added 73 as Pakistan reached 203-2 in 58.3 overs, having been set a target of 202.

More to follow