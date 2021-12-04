Dawn Logo

Sialkot lynching: New footage shows a colleague trying to save Sri Lankan man; police arrest scores

Imran SadiqPublished December 4, 2021 - Updated December 4, 2021 03:43pm
A colleague of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara tries to shield him from the mob as seen in new footage. Photo: DawnNewsTV
A colleague of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara tries to shield him from the mob as seen in new footage. Photo: DawnNewsTV

As more arrests were made and condemnation continued to pour in over the lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations, new footage obtained by Dawn.com on Saturday showed that a colleague of the man tried to protect him from the mob prior to the ghastly incident.

Kumara was tortured to death and his body was set on fire on Friday. The employees of Rajco Industries, located on Wazirabad Road, had staged a protest on the premises on Friday alleging that he had committed blasphemy.

The protesters had suspended traffic on Wazirabad Road and were joined by all the factory workers and a large number of locals. On seeing the mob gradually swell from a few dozen to hundreds, Kumara had dashed to the roof.

Footage shot prior to the lynching showed a colleague trying to protect Kumara on the roof of the factory where he had fled while the mob of around two dozen people slowly grew in number.

In the video, some among the mob can be heard chanting slogans and saying "he (the manager) will not escape today," while the colleague tried to shield Kumara with his body, who clung to the man's legs.

The workers had later overpowered the colleague and dragged Kumara out on the road and tortured him with kicks, stones and iron rods, killing him on the spot. The mob had then set the body on fire.

Kumara, a Sri Lankan Christian, had been working at Rajco Industries for 10 years.

The brutal killing drew widespread condemnation from government officials and human rights bodies.

Reacting to the "horrific vigilante attack", Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was a day of shame for Pakistan. "I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress," he tweeted.

13 primary suspects among 118 arrested

Late on Friday, the Sialkot DC and DPO had briefed a meeting of provincial officials about the details of the incident through video link. They claimed the deceased was known to be a strict administrator, adding around 110 suspects had been arrested, while raids were being conducted to apprehend the others.

In a late-night statement, the IGP claimed that two main suspects, Farhan Idrees and Usman Rasheed, were among those arrested.

On Saturday, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar updated the number of arrests to 118, saying that 200 raids had been conducted and that among those detained were 13 primary suspects.

In a press conference in Lahore alongside Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan, the special assistant said the police had obtained footage from 160 CCTV cameras and additional video and data sources such as mobile data and call records were also being analysed.

"There has been considerable progress and the investigation is continuing," Khawar said, adding said that the body would be handed over to the Sri Lankan embassy through the interior and foreign ministries.

"I want to again reassure you that justice won't only be carried out but will be seen to be carried out," he said, adding that no leeway would be granted to anyone and action would be taken even if officials were found to be negligent in their duties.

The IGP provided a timeline of Friday's events, saying that according to the information received so far, the incident began at 10:02am on Friday and escalated to violence and beatings around 10:45am, leading to Kumara's death at 11:05am. He said the police was alerted to the incident at 11:28am and reached the spot at 11:45am.

The IGP said a challan would be submitted in an anti-terrorism court as soon as possible to bring the culprits to justice.

Sri Lankan PM confident that PM Imran will 'bring those involved to justice'

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he was shocked by the brutal and fatal attack on the manager.

"My heart goes out to his wife and family. #SriLanka and her people are confident that PM [Imran Khan] will keep to his commitment to bring all those involved to justice," he tweeted on Saturday.

The Sri Lankan parliament also condemned the lynching during its session on Saturday, according to a report by Sri Lankan media organisation News 1st.

"The government wishes to express its condolence over the death of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, a Sri Lankan University degree holder and a manager at a factory in Pakistan, who was the victim of an attack carried out by extremists regardless of territorial boundaries. Further, the government strongly condemns the inhumane attack that took the world by surprise," minister Dinesh Gunawardena said.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran's "intervention to ensure justice is served", the report added.

Sri Lanka not blaming entire country: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called Kumara's lynching a "tragic incident" and "a matter of shame" for the country.

In a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, Qureshi said the incident was being monitored at the highest state levels, with Prime Minister Imran Khan overseeing the investigation.

"We are in contact with Sri Lanka [...] we kept their high commissioner updated moment-by-moment and I want to share that they have appreciated Pakistan's stance and prompt reaction.

"This is an incident that has pained everyone ... but they think that 'we can't blame an entire segment or country because of this.' They [do] expect that Pakistan will bring those responsible to justice."

Qureshi added that he would contact the Sri Lankan foreign minister today and update him on the latest developments. "They think this is a tragic act but the Pakistani government and nation have no link with it," he added.

Mufti Muneeb says media should avoid premature blaming

Former chairman of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Commi­ttee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman condemned the incident but called on the media to desist from attributing blame to any group or individual before completion of investigations into the matter.

He said there was no ground to take the law into one's own hands when a constitutional and legal system was present in the country despite whatever deficits it may have.

"Anarchy and lawlessness spread in society, which are not in any way beneficial for the country, and a negative image is created of the country on the international level," he is quoted as saying in a statement.

Comments (37) Closed
Dr.M.M.Khan
Dec 04, 2021 02:30pm
We should hang our heads in shame. Mob lynching in the name of Allah has no precedent. This is a horrific act not an honourable act.
Recommend 0
Sangun
Dec 04, 2021 02:31pm
Terrible and they want international cricket teams to visit Pakistan
Recommend 0
Ibn Batata
Dec 04, 2021 02:32pm
Trying to find a good news in a terrible dastardly act. The true colors of the country was made visible to the world.
Recommend 0
B
Dec 04, 2021 02:34pm
In india also, few people form chain of humanity around temple against ..
Recommend 0
King maker
Dec 04, 2021 02:34pm
Imran Khan will do nothing about it
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 04, 2021 02:36pm
Pakistan is only acting on this case because a foreigner was killed. Pakistanis are killed all the time by blasphemy lynch mobs. No one cares.
Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Dec 04, 2021 02:36pm
Barbarian animals pretending saviours of religion killed an innocent foreigner, who was working there to provide bread and butter to very same wild animals.
Recommend 0
Rudra
Dec 04, 2021 02:36pm
Thanks Jinna for wont staying.
Recommend 0
Umair
Dec 04, 2021 02:37pm
Shameless people. These mobsters are the real enemy of Islam.
Recommend 0
Captain
Dec 04, 2021 02:39pm
What is the guarantee that he committed crime of Blasphemy? Who authorized a common man to take vengeance in this manner? A horrible act by individuals indeed n must be brought to justice !
Recommend 0
Venus
Dec 04, 2021 02:41pm
Barbarians,in the name of blasphemy taking personal vengance and escape .
Recommend 0
Raj
Dec 04, 2021 02:42pm
Proud moment for IK and Pakistan
Recommend 0
Nadeem
Dec 04, 2021 02:46pm
@Fastrack, These people are like you
Recommend 0
Be Good
Dec 04, 2021 02:47pm
It is reported he is a strict administrator. Has any angry person cooked up story to take revenge?
Recommend 0
Pops
Dec 04, 2021 02:48pm
Amazing, at the say so of one person’s word a whole mob can become enraged. Without any proof.
Recommend 0
Absolutely Nut
Dec 04, 2021 02:49pm
What a comment. “ PM IK will keep to commitments “. “ extremist mob” SMQ should not comment if entire nation/system is not to be blamed
Recommend 0
Ramay
Dec 04, 2021 02:50pm
Sialkot diaspora deserve no foreign investment,who trained them lynching expeditions,the eastern neighbour is very happy with lynching folks of sailkot,as ideal coordination of agenda of enemies of state.
Recommend 0
Shoaib Shah
Dec 04, 2021 02:51pm
@Sangun, it’s terrible but it has nothing to do with international team visit to Pakistan. Terrible stuff happens in many countries every week, last week a 15 years old kid in America killed 3 students and injured many. Did the international teams stopped visiting India when a college student was rapped and murdered few years back in India , there is a movie on this on Netflix. So please don’t try to associate this terrible and horrific incident with anything else.
Recommend 0
Ramay
Dec 04, 2021 02:53pm
@Umair, and real enemy of state as well,neanderthals.
Recommend 0
FS
Dec 04, 2021 02:55pm
Thank you Punjab govt for achieving complete lawlessness within a few years. PM IK is complicit knowing that he has a completely incompetent individual at the helm of the largest province but will not do anything about it. If he can save some time from giving morality lectures to actually run and operate the country.
Recommend 0
Venkat
Dec 04, 2021 02:55pm
What to expect in the country where everything is radicalized. including sports cricket. God save processive people.
Recommend 0
Mani
Dec 04, 2021 02:55pm
If you had punished these crimes earlier, perhaps we could have been saved the humiliation.
Recommend 0
Mansoor
Dec 04, 2021 02:57pm
Salute to our hero who tried his best, his days may also be numbered, please protect him.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 04, 2021 02:58pm
@Mansoor , You don't know if this hero was Pakistani or Muslim, so kindly stop calling him OUR hero
Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Dec 04, 2021 02:58pm
Well salute to the courage of the colleague who tried his best to protect him, only if we had few more this incident would have been avoided
Recommend 0
Mansoor
Dec 04, 2021 02:59pm
Anyone who was filming and not protecting was also part of the crime. Were they recording to entertain themselves later on?
Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 04, 2021 03:00pm
This is what talibanisation of Pakistan looks like. All thanks to facist Imran Khan
Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 04, 2021 03:01pm
Maybe ask Sri Lanka to come play cricket here?
Recommend 0
L nawaz
Dec 04, 2021 03:02pm
Establishment how many proofs do you need? Just ban them forever including their murderous narrative.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 04, 2021 03:03pm
@Sangun, In your biggest 'democracy' they elect such culprits as PM and CM!
Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 04, 2021 03:03pm
And you still dare point fingers at India? Hypocrites!
Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Dec 04, 2021 03:03pm
We have used religion to settle our petty worldly disputes shame on us
Recommend 0
Kashif
Dec 04, 2021 03:05pm
It is Pakistan not India, utterly shameful act. Mullahs should be ashamed and face the law of the State. RIP manager Kumara.
Recommend 0
Btg
Dec 04, 2021 03:05pm
One Ilmudin has created an entire country filled with Ilmudin's... please glorify all of these ghazis, instead of outraging... thank you Jinnah for not staying and taking as many with you as possible
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 04, 2021 03:06pm
Our religious clerics have a duty to explain to our people, what would have been the reaction of our Holy Prophet (PBUH), if he knew such actions? This is the only way to sanitise the mob reaction to such issues.
Recommend 0
Malik
Dec 04, 2021 03:07pm
Trying to find a silver lining desperately. There was many Germans who tried to save Jews in 1940s but the end result was that millions died.
Recommend 0
Rach
Dec 04, 2021 03:07pm
@fastrack living hell on earth...
Recommend 0
Pankaj
Dec 04, 2021 03:08pm
We are extremely grateful to Hon'ble Jinna ji who demanded and got a religion based country. We were saved by this partition.
Recommend 0

