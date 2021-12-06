Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 06, 2021

PM chairs high-level civil-military huddle on national security after Sialkot lynching

Dawn.comPublished December 6, 2021 - Updated December 6, 2021 08:17pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan presides over a meeting on Monday called to review the overall security situation in the country. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Office
Prime Minister Imran Khan presides over a meeting on Monday called to review the overall security situation in the country. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister's Office

Prime Minister Imran chaired a high-level meeting of the country's civil and military leadership on Monday to review the overall security situation in Pakistan after the brutal mob lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot last week.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousuf, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other senior military and civil officers.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the participants resolved to bring the perpetrators involved in the Sialkot lynching to justice.

A mob comprising hundreds of protestors, including the employees of a factory where Priyantha Kumara worked as a manager, had tortured him to death on Friday and later burnt his body over blasphemy allegations.

Subsequently, a first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries, and scores of suspects have been arrested since then.

According to the the PMO, the participants of today's security meeting were of the view that individuals and mobs could not be allowed to take the law into their hands and such incidents could not be tolerated.

The country's civil and military leadership expressed serious concern over Kumara's lynching, stressing the need for implementing a comprehensive strategy to curb such incidents and ensuring "strict punishment" for all the perpetrators, the PMO said.

It added that the participants also acknowledged the act of bravery by one of Kumara's colleagues, Malik Adnan, who was seen confronting a group of angry men in an attempt to save the former in a video of the incident.

"Malik Adnan [...] endangered his own life to save Priyantha Kumara," the PMO's statement said, adding that the participants of the meeting also conveyed their deepest condolences to the family of late Kumara.

Widespread condemnation

The condemnation of Kumara's killing in today's meeting was the latest expression of disapproval of the incident by the country's leadership. The incident has drawn a strong reaction and widespread condemnation from across the country.

Read: No one is responsible for lynching the Sri Lankan national in Sialkot. Absolutely no one

Hours after the incident was reported on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the "horrific vigilante attack" on the Sri Lankan man, calling it "a day of shame for Pakistan".

"Let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law," he had tweeted.

Similar sentiments were expressed by President Arif Alvi, other politicians, diplomats and activists.

Amid countrywide outrage over the incident, Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari also said today that the government had decided to review the National Action Plan (NAP) on counter-terrorism in the wake of the brutal lynching of Kumara.

Speaking exclusively to Dawn.com, the minister rued the recurrence of such incidents and called for "strict government action", terming it the "need of the hour".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jokhio
Dec 06, 2021 08:21pm
Spineless govt.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Dec 06, 2021 08:25pm
Don’t hold your breath. Only outcome will be statements, a few symbolic half-hearted measures to show the world that something is being done. And then business as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Dec 06, 2021 08:26pm
Why frame this as national security. We will never take the right path unless this is addressed as violence cloaked in religiosity against principles of religion, humanity, society and internationalism.
Reply Recommend 0
HWH
Dec 06, 2021 08:27pm
Pakistan is a doomed state. Nothing can be done easily.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Dec 06, 2021 08:30pm
Real problem is with IK and his people who promote extremism.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 06, 2021 08:31pm
Make Pakistan a secular republic!
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Dec 06, 2021 08:32pm
Religious hatred and fanaticism is a fire which is impossible to extinguish. Only way out is to keep our young people busy and away from mischievous mullahs.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Dec 06, 2021 08:32pm
Rule of law is the need of the hour...no one should be above law....no more new scripts..and prolonged innings!
Reply Recommend 0
Cats
Dec 06, 2021 08:34pm
Nothing serious a out this, once again selling lie.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Who should vote?
06 Dec 2021

Who should vote?

Logistical issues regarding transparency in the casting of votes also require detailed deliberations.
06 Dec 2021

Weak fundamentals

LAST week, Pakistan’s finance chief Shaukat Tarin sought to reassure the markets and people that our economic...
06 Dec 2021

Winter sports potential

FOR a country blessed with three of the world’s most famous mountain ranges, Pakistan has produced precious few...
Horror in Sialkot
Updated 05 Dec 2021

Horror in Sialkot

All it takes now is an allegation of blasphemy and an individual or two to incite a mob to commit murder.
05 Dec 2021

Iran deadlock

EFFORTS to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna appear to be deadlocked, and...
05 Dec 2021

Reality of AIDS

AS World AIDS Day was marked on Dec 1, it came as a sobering reminder of how newer, major health hazards — the...