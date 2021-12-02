Dawn Logo

Mayor arrested for opposing depiction of Sheikh Mujib in mural in Bangladesh's Rajshahi

AFPPublished December 2, 2021 - Updated December 2, 2021 08:40am
A pedestrian walks past a mural of Bangladesh's first leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka on Wednesday. — AFP
A pedestrian walks past a mural of Bangladesh's first leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka on Wednesday. — AFP

DHAKA: Mayor of a city in Bangladesh who refused to permit a mural depicting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s father on religious grounds was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was Bangladesh’s first leader and since his daughter took power in 2009, authorities have erected more than 1,000 murals and monuments to venerate him. Scores of people have been charged for defaming him under the country’s notorious internet laws, which rights groups say have been used by Hasina to silence dissent.

Abbas Ali, the mayor of western Rajshahi city, found himself in the spotlight last month after an audio clip of his comments against a proposed Mujib mural went viral. “This is not correct according to Islamic Sharia,” he had said. “That’s why I won’t keep it. I will build everything as it’s planned, except for this last part.”

Islamic traditions forbid depictions of people in murals or statues. His comments triggered protests in his hometown. The mayor initially claimed the clip was fake, but later apologised on Facebook and fled town.

Police arrested Ali from a hotel in the capital Dhaka on Wednesday, spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said.

“He admitted he made the comment. He was absconding in different hotels in Dhaka since November 23. We had information that he’s planning to flee the country,” he added.

The case follows last month’s sacking by Hasina of Zahagir Alam, the mayor of the industrial city of Gazipur, after he allegedly defamed Mujib.

Both Alam and Ali are members of Hasina’s ruling Awami League party. Mujib led his country to independence in 1971 after a horrific nine-month war. He was assassinated four years later along with most of his family members.

Under his daughter Hasina, 74, activists say the human rights situation in Bangladesh has deteriorated sharply, with clampdowns on free expression that have seen hundreds of journalists and activists arrested.

Hasina’s main political opposition has been crippled with its chief and her arch-rival Khaleda Zia jailed for corruption.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2021

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 02, 2021 08:53am
Tangible sights and terrible sounds of world's third biggest false, feign, sham, shame, feeble, frail, feint and fake democracy after Israel and India, with Dhaka as its capital and currently dominated by the puppet ruling junta under the command and control of drama queen # one of South Asia and the top con artist of the world called Haseena Wajid and her racist, bigot, prejudiced, liar, wicked and biased cronies, rolling aggressively and overwhelmingly in all parts of the country and beyond.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Dec 02, 2021 09:15am
@ M.Emad, glad to know about the Mayor's act
Reply Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Dec 02, 2021 09:22am
Mayor is behaving like a fanatic. .
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Dec 02, 2021 09:30am
@Emad-Dada what's your say on it?
Reply Recommend 0

