Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 30, 2021

Sindh govt seeks 2m doses of Covid vaccines for booster shots

Faiza IlyasPublished November 30, 2021 - Updated November 30, 2021 09:15am
A photo of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho. — PPI/File
A photo of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho. — PPI/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government needs two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to offer booster shots free of cost, said Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Monday.

“We urge the federal government to improve surveillance at all entry points, including airports, and restart the rapid antigen test for passengers. Second, it’s important that people get booster doses so their immunity is enhanced against the virus,” she told a press conference against the backdrop of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron threat.

Right now, the minister pointed out, the provincial government did not have sufficient vaccines for that drive. “That’s why we have asked (the federal government) to provide us with 100,000 doses of Pfizer, 500,000 doses of Moderna and 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca,” she said.

People above 65 years of age, patients with suppressed immune systems and front-line workers would be the first to receive booster shots that would be offered free of cost, the minister added.

About the severity of the new Covid-19 variant that has reached several countries, Dr Pechuho said that though much was known about it as studies were continuing, Omicron had shown 30 mutations, which were not observed earlier in any of its strains.

“There is no evidence yet about the presence of this new variant in Pakistan. However, the process of genomic profiling is in progress and the department would look into the cases Covid-19 reinfection in vaccinated individuals,” she said.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2021

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New Covid danger
30 Nov 2021

New Covid danger

The government’s messaging around the coronavirus and the potential threat of Omicron must be reactivated.
30 Nov 2021

Saudi conditions

DECADES of fiscal profligacy have trapped the country in a situation where it not only has to borrow more money to...
30 Nov 2021

Mental health concerns

THE economic and psychological effects of Covid-19, combined with the issues of joblessness and inflation, have had ...
Land misuse
Updated 29 Nov 2021

Land misuse

THE contrast could not be more stark, and elite capture no better illustrated. On the one hand are the middle-class...
29 Nov 2021

Act of altruism

DECEASED organ donation needs to become part of the national discourse. To that end, our lawmakers must adopt a far...
29 Nov 2021

Animal neglect

THE callousness shown by our state and society towards humanity is often such that it comes as no surprise that less...