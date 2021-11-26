Dawn Logo

Trade deficit compelled govt to approach IMF: PM Imran

Syed Irfan RazaPublished November 26, 2021 - Updated November 26, 2021 07:39am
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the launching ceremony of Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme. — APP
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at the launching ceremony of Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the country’s trade deficit was the basic compulsion for the government to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Although our exports are increasing, they are still less than our imports. This causes pressure on our rupee, devaluation of our currency and inflation,” the prime minister said while addressing the launching ceremony of Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme (SDRP), aimed at encouraging the use of formal channels for remittances.

Though Pakistan would be making highest exports this year, other matching economies till the 1960s like Singapore (now around $200 billion) and Malaysia (around $300bn) were far ahead of the country in terms of annual exports, he noted.

The prime minister said Pakistan had so far gone to the IMF to seek financial support for 20 times.

Programme launched to encourage use of formal channels for remittances

Mr Khan said with Pakistan’s economy growing and imports increasing, there was pressure on the current account. “When pressure comes on the current account, it also puts pressure on the rupee and we have to approach the IMF,” he added.

Mr Khan termed nine million overseas Pakistanis the country’s asset and urged his economic team to focus on incentivising and facilitating them for sending remittances and investing in the country through banking channels for a win-win situation.

He said the overseas Pakistanis should be treated as VIPs, because incentivising and facilitating them would benefit the country.

The Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme is a point-based loyalty programme under which remitters and their beneficiaries will accumulate reward points by sending remittances through formal channels (State Bank-regulated entities) and will redeem those points at participating public sector entities (PSEs) by availing their services free of cost.

A mobile app, in English and Urdu, for iOS (Apple) and Android (Google) is available for remitters to download for registration and later on for point redemption at the PSEs.

A remitter can add one beneficiary relative and can transfer reward points to him/her for utilisation. A centralised back-end system is developed and run by 1-LINK.

The prime minister said the government would launch another programme under which the overseas Pakistanis would be able to purchase houses and invest in real estate in their homeland through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) in a safe and transparent manner.

He said the banks would check and verify legal details of housing society so that the overseas Pakistanis could be protected from any fraud.

The prime minister directed the planning division to offer tax incentives to the overseas Pakistanis on their investment in real estate.

A per the criteria under Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme, Green category remitter will be awarded one per cent of up to $10,000 annual remittance, 1.25pc for Gold category sending from $10,001 to $30,000 and 1.5pc for Platinum category sending annual remittance of over $30,000.

The Public Sector Entities would offer special services for the entitled remitters, including on intentional air tickets of PIA, payment for extra luggage, mobile phone duty payment, purchase of vehicles, duty on imported vehicles, renewal of CNIC/NICOP, insurance premium, OPF school’s fee and purchases from Utility Store.

Further, the option of cash redemption is also being worked out.

Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan, which was ahead of countries like Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia in exports in 1960s, was now lagging behind due to past neglect and facing the issues of trade and current account deficits.

However, he noted with satisfaction that with growth in large scale manufacturing sector during the Covid-19 pandemic remaining on positive trajectory, enhanced remittances from overseas Pakistanis had helped bridge the gap in current account.

He said with efforts afoot to enhance foreign direct investment as well, the remittances by overseas Pakistan had been a big support in the difficult time.

Governor of State Bank Reza Baqir said after the success of RDAs, the launching of SDRP application by the central bank would help the common or less educated overseas Pakistanis to send their remittances by registering on the SDRP application, which required minimum information, including the details of their identity cards and passports.

He said the State Bank under the vision of Prime Minister Khan had also launched a loan scheme for buying 5 and 10 Marla Houses. While applications seeking loans of Rs236 billion had been received so far, Rs90bn loan had been approved and Rs25bn disbursed, he added.

PM meets GB CM

Later, the prime minister met Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid and discussed matters relating to ongoing development projects in the region.

The prime minister was informed that work was at full pace to provide facilities of international standard at the tourist points in Gilgit Baltistan.

The meeting also discussed the issues pertaining to displacement of people due to construction of Diamer- Bhasha dam and the power policy.

Wapda Chairman retired Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain also called on the prime minister and apprised him about the progress of wok on major dams.

Meanwhile, terming the talent of Pakistani youth unparalleled, Prime Minister Khan said the international companies were welcome to establish their ventures in the country.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of Veon, a multinational telecommunication services company, the PM Office said.

The prime minister said the youth of Pakistan could greatly benefit from leading international IT and telecom companies. He emphasised technology transfer and the training of youth.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2021

Fastrack
Nov 26, 2021 07:31am
That's right. See the awareness this man has given to every Pakistani. All thugs together couldn't take 200 people out on streets.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 26, 2021 07:32am
First time ever a govt is negotiating this hard with the IMF. Looters just filled own pockets and now want NRO.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari USA
Nov 26, 2021 07:36am
Naya Pakistan, Naya IMF deal. Way to go IK. stop BS with people
Reply Recommend 0
dev
Nov 26, 2021 07:38am
talibanization of general zia, musharf and IK is the core reason for pakistan irreversible decline from1960
Reply Recommend 0
Mahi
Nov 26, 2021 07:40am
No country could run on remittance for that Industrialization and trading is necessary. Start trade with India (World's biggest Market) otherwise there is no option.
Reply Recommend 0
SlowTrack
Nov 26, 2021 07:41am
A fast bowler can not be a good leader to govern a country. Pakistan's economy is in shambles.
Reply Recommend 0
Josh Powell
Nov 26, 2021 07:44am
Stop making excuses, you are the reason the country is on the brink of destruction. Resign and go away.
Reply Recommend 0
Josh Powell
Nov 26, 2021 07:44am
We want the old Pakistan back,
Reply Recommend 0
Josh Powell
Nov 26, 2021 07:44am
100% liar.
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Nov 26, 2021 07:46am
What are you doing as PM?
Reply Recommend 0
IRFAN
Nov 26, 2021 07:48am
Same story, different excuse.
Reply Recommend 0
F/o Fast track
Nov 26, 2021 07:50am
The most elegant way of begging.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Nov 26, 2021 07:50am
But he and his Government were saying exactly opposite things and informing general public that exports and remittance are rising. What happened?
Reply Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Nov 26, 2021 07:54am
And trade deficit was not due to current govt mismanagement but was due to Nawaz and previous govt. End of story
Reply Recommend 0
Shubs
Nov 26, 2021 07:55am
International media has already reported IMF rejecting Pakistan's loan request on 25th Nov.
Reply Recommend 0
Bhika Ri
Nov 26, 2021 07:58am
Irony is when the borrowers who request for money start blaming the lenders after getting the money
Reply Recommend 0
Qasim
Nov 26, 2021 07:59am
We local Pakistanis demand a separate Prime Ministers.. this one is already stolen by oversees
Reply Recommend 0
Shortage
Nov 26, 2021 08:02am
no man, just keep talking on Kashmir Muslims!
Reply Recommend 0
MangoK
Nov 26, 2021 08:04am
@Qasim, Lol
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Nov 26, 2021 08:06am
What a thug… shame on him!
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Nov 26, 2021 08:07am
Now he wants to run the country with remittances, he hasn’t got an iota of shame!
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Nov 26, 2021 08:08am
Open trade across Indian border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, Every month we can make 100s of million dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
Kusmo Dar
Nov 26, 2021 08:10am
Didn’t he some time back give ‘good news’ that he had reduced trade deficit to positive??
Reply Recommend 0
sach
Nov 26, 2021 08:11am
If there is something called 'Accountability', it is not touching PM Imran Khan or party members. As a result country suffers. Sad!
Reply Recommend 0
Mango people
Nov 26, 2021 08:11am
Priorities are Kashmir and Afganistan.Pakistan people are capable of managing themselves.
Reply Recommend 0
ShahNoor Syed
Nov 26, 2021 08:14am
Imran Khan doesn’t know what he is talking about.
Reply Recommend 0
ShahNoor Syed
Nov 26, 2021 08:16am
He is full of baloney.
Reply Recommend 0
Indus valley civilization
Nov 26, 2021 08:16am
@Fastrack, but the Puppet PM IK was saying that he will not take any loans. He swear it. But U Turn from it like he do for every single decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Nov 26, 2021 08:17am
A great prime minister explaining economics.........
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Nov 26, 2021 08:19am
Is he waiting groundward for another U-turn? He must have realized that he will not be able to keep the promise that "this will be the last IMF program".
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Nov 26, 2021 08:20am
Palkistan has become a basket case and IK indirectly admitted that. He still can’t get himself to say that directly.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic2
Nov 26, 2021 08:22am
@Fastrack, In realty, It’s the first time the IMF has negotiated this hard with Pakistan. The reason is pretty clear- they don’t trust Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Henchi
Nov 26, 2021 08:26am
Start selling $1,000 lotto tickets for sale to overseas Pakistani to secure a Govt. Position to a Lucky winner for monthly drawings.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Nov 26, 2021 08:28am
From Kashmir to the economy, Khan sb has destroyed everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Ftrack
Nov 26, 2021 08:30am
The Pak is exporting more than Singapore or Hong Kong in 1960s. The priorities has been changed now we are exporting more t r or and now we have lots of deficit lets change priorities.
Reply Recommend 0
Ftrack
Nov 26, 2021 08:32am
Give more lectures to world and automatically the money will flow into Pak.
Reply Recommend 0
Bhooki Awaam
Nov 26, 2021 08:33am
He forgot to mention that incentivising Overseas Pakistanis will also guarantee huge votes in 2023. Clever politician this guy. Wish he was as clever a leader
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Nov 26, 2021 08:34am
Talking about deficit and the Economy of Pakistan but there is no Finance Minister only Financial Advisers.?
Reply Recommend 0
ABL
Nov 26, 2021 08:38am
I m a disappointed overseas Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilbo
Nov 26, 2021 08:38am
Everything in the country currently is at it's worse due to this incompetent man.
Reply Recommend 0
rising star
Nov 26, 2021 08:39am
Imran Khan is the best PM. Two more terms please.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 26, 2021 08:39am
The knowledge of economic and financial policies is the most important prerequisite trait to be a national leader; and IK and his team lacked this! Just get elected he made false claims! And he took U-turn on every promised he made!
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Nov 26, 2021 08:40am
Where are our Chinese friends in this need of hour?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Nov 26, 2021 08:40am
If IK had focused on development of Pakistan, instead of blaming opposition parties and interfering in neighbors' internal matters always, he could have increased exports.
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Nov 26, 2021 08:41am
Many countries have trade deficit. Everyone is not compelled to goto IMF. Although exports and remittance are much better than ever before and the focus on industrialization and development is good, it needs to be a lot more.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Nov 26, 2021 08:43am
@Josh Powell, At least he is speaking facts and truth your mind is already in Old Pakistan do you want the looters of old Pakistan back
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Nov 26, 2021 08:44am
Savings and investment by individuals instead of consumption, also helps a country in mitigating CAD.
Reply Recommend 0

