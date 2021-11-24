Dawn Logo

Pakistan allows Indian aid transit to Afghanistan

ReutersPublished November 24, 2021 - Updated November 24, 2021 10:40am
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a news conference in Islamabad after a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday. — APP
The federal cabinet on Tuesday granted permission to India to use Pakistan's land route to ship wheat aid to Afghanistan where millions of people face hunger as a harsh winter sets in.

Islamabad will also send aid, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement, including 50,000 metric tons of wheat, matching the level sent by India.

“We have approved to give passage to this 50,000 tons of wheat that India wants to send to Afghanistan,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told a news conference after the cabinet met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

“We think the people in Afghanistan should be helped in any way on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

New Delhi has not responded to the announcement.

Pakistan has for years denied India commercial or other transport links to Afghanistan.

The PMO in its statement said Islamabad would send humanitarian assistance to Kabul worth Rs5 billion ($28.65 million) and comprising food commodities, including 50,000 metric tons of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

It also said Pakistan would facilitate the return of Afghan patients sent to India for medical treatment.

A combination of conflict, drought and Covid-19 have left millions in Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, facing hunger or starvation.

Food prices have spiked since the second drought in four years ruined some 40 per cent of the wheat crop, the World Food Programme (WFP), a UN body has said.

It said Afghanistan faces a shortfall of 2.5 million tons of wheat and that only 5pc of its population has enough to eat.

Fact checker
Nov 24, 2021 10:48am
Good move but plain ego !! I hope that wheat has IMF permission
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Nov 24, 2021 10:49am
Pakistan has no other except allowing india
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Nov 24, 2021 10:50am
After recieving aid from Pakistan,these thankless Afghans will still abuse Pakistan for their own bad deeds .
Reply Recommend 0

