UN criticises 'disturbing' arrest of rights activist in Indian-occupied Kashmir

ReutersPublished November 23, 2021 - Updated November 23, 2021 01:08pm
A file photo of prominent Kashmiri activist Khurram Parvez. — Photo via Twitter
The United Nations, as well as rights groups, have criticised the arrest of a prominent activist in Indian-occupied Kashmir on terror funding charges.

Khurram Parvez was arrested late on Monday by India's federal National Investigation Agency (NIA), an Indian official briefed on the situation told Reuters.

His residence and office were searched and a mobile phone, laptop and books seized, he added.

A spokesperson for the NIA confirmed Parvez's arrest on Tuesday.

He is being held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows for the detention of up to six months without trial.

His lawyer, Parvez Imroz, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, called Parvez's arrest “disturbing”.

“He's not a terrorist, he's a human rights defender,” she said in a tweet.

Parvez, one of Kashmir's best-known activists, is head of Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a group of rights organisations working in the region.

He was arrested and detained on similar charges in 2016, after being prevented from boarding a flight to attend a UN human rights forum in Geneva. He was eventually released without being convicted of any crime.

India has long faced allegations of rights abuses in the occupied territory — charges that New Delhi deny.

It tightly controls access to occupied Kashmir for foreign observers, including the UN.

Fastestrack
Nov 23, 2021 01:25pm
What does UN know about anything
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Nov 23, 2021 01:27pm
Imagine how many indian forces kill or jail by lying about them being terrorists
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 23, 2021 01:43pm
India is not safe for minorities as per the UN
Reply Recommend 0
Haidari
Nov 23, 2021 01:53pm
India is a racist country, period!
Reply Recommend 0

