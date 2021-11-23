Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 23, 2021

India arrests prominent Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez

AFPPublished November 23, 2021 - Updated November 23, 2021 08:45am
A file photo of Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society Programme Coordinator Khurram Parvez. — Photo via Twitter
A file photo of Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society Programme Coordinator Khurram Parvez. — Photo via Twitter

SRINAGAR: India’s top anti-terrorism investigation agency on Monday arrested a prominent human rights activist in Indian-occupied Kashmir after raiding his home and office, his wife said.

Personnel from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Khurram Parvez in Srinagar, his wife Samina said. They also confiscated Parvez’s mobile phone, laptop and some books, along with her cell phone. “They said it’s a case of ‘terror funding’,” she said.

Parvez, 42, is the programme coordinator for a widely respected rights group in the disputed territory, the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), and chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD).

The NIA did not immediately issue a statement about the arrest or raids, but an arrest warrant seen by this news agency shows that Parvez was arrested under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“I’m hearing disturbing reports that Khurram Parvez was arrested today in Kashmir & is at risk of being charged by authorities in #India with terrorism-related crimes,” tweeted Mary Lawlor, the UN special rapporteur on human rights defenders.

“He’s not a terrorist, he’s a Human Rights Defender.”

NIA officers searched the JKCCS offices for more than 14 hours.

The NIA also raided Parvez’s home and office in October last year, seizing research materials, phones and computer hard drives.

The rights group has monitored violence in the region for more than three decades and has exposed rights violations by Indian government forces including torture, extra-judicial killings and unmarked mass graves in numerous reports.

Last week, it criticised security forces for killing civilians during a controversial shootout with alleged rebels in Srinagar whose bodies were hurriedly buried by Indian police in a remote graveyard without their families present.

Following an outcry and protests by families of three of the victims, authorities exhumed two of the bodies and returned them to their families.

At least 2,300 people have been arrested under the UAPA — a vaguely worded law which effectively allows people to be held without trial indefinitely — in the Indian-occupied territory since 2019, when New Delhi cancelled the region’s partial autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

Almost half of them are still in prison, and convictions under the law are very rare.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2021

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amir Shah
Nov 23, 2021 08:49am
Where is World Human Rights organization and why Pakistan Human Rights organization is not condemning this arrest. They are very quick to jump on the band wagon when any of their cronies are arrested in Pakistan but now they are completely silent. Shame on double standards of the West and Pakistan Human Rights organization.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 23, 2021 08:54am
Every Kashmiri is 100 times a hero than the poor Abhinandan who never claimed anything but humane handling by Pakistanis, with Fantastic Tea.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 23, 2021 09:30am
Brainwashed guy
Reply Recommend 0
babukhan
Nov 23, 2021 09:31am
@Fastrack, we got shivering as FM announced
Reply Recommend 0
babukhan
Nov 23, 2021 09:32am
@Amir Shah, This is because of our negative economy, lets make it stronger
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 23, 2021 09:33am
My respect to Modi
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 23, 2021 09:33am
Modi is best for india and they are getting S-400
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Nov 23, 2021 09:37am
Not only has India illegally occupied Kashmir, it is also oppressing the people by doing an ethnic cleansing and putting activists in jail. The most secular and democratic nation folks..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Childish tactics
Updated 23 Nov 2021

Childish tactics

THE Asma Jehangir Conference held over the weekend in Lahore generated plenty of noise and controversy in terms of...
23 Nov 2021

Agreement with IMF

THE good news is that Pakistan has finally struck a deal with the IMF for the resumption of the $6bn loan facility...
23 Nov 2021

Full syllabus

THE recent announcement by the federal education authorities that all exams, based on the entire syllabus, would be...
Investigating NAB
Updated 22 Nov 2021

Investigating NAB

FIA must get to bottom of Broadsheet affair and pinpoint who over the years within NAB has been responsible for the situation.
22 Nov 2021

Farmers win round one

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi is an imperious ruler averse to rowing back on his decisions. However, he has been...