Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 11, 2021

India sends thousands more troops to occupied Kashmir

AFPPublished November 11, 2021 - Updated November 11, 2021 08:40am
Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the site of the shootout at Sopore, 55 kilometers north of Srinagar in India-occupied Kashmir. — AP/File
Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the site of the shootout at Sopore, 55 kilometers north of Srinagar in India-occupied Kashmir. — AP/File

SRINAGAR: India has sent thousands more paramilitary troops into occupied Kashmir, already one of the world’s most militarised zones, after a string of targeted killings in recent weeks, officials said on Wednesday.

New Delhi has for decades stationed at least 500,000 soldiers in the occupied valley.

“Around 2,500 troops have arrived and they were deployed all over [occupied] Kashmir valley,” Abhiram Pankaj, a spokesman for the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), said. More were on their way, he added.

Around 5,000 extra paramilitaries in all were being deployed from this week, according to a police officer.

Some of the troops are housed in civilian community halls that have been fortified with new sandbag bunkers, reminiscent of the early 1990s when resistance against Indian rule was at its peak.

Twelve people have been gunned down since last month in what appeared to be targeted assassinations, including police, migrant workers from northern Indian states and local members of the Sikh and Hindu communities.

Some of those killed were accused by the Resistance Front, a local group, of being in the employ of Indian forces.

Police and paramilitary troops in bulletproof gear and wielding automatic rifles have intensified frisk searches of residents, including children, on the streets.

Newly deployed Indian troops are now visible around many new checkpoints set up in recent weeks across Srinagar.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2021

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kamal chowkidar
Nov 11, 2021 08:48am
Terrorists don't have a future.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 11, 2021 08:50am
Internal matter of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
Nov 11, 2021 09:00am
Grate job India
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

11 Nov 2021

Snubbed by allies

THESE past few weeks have been quite rough for the government. But no instance has been as embarrassing as the...
11 Nov 2021

Afghan suffering

IN its latest report, the UN has warned that more than half of Afghanistan’s population is expected to experience...
11 Nov 2021

National park damage

THE age-old question of ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes’, or ‘Who will guard the guards themselves’, has come...
10 Nov 2021

Paying taxes

FOR whatever it is worth, finance adviser Shaukat Tarin’s pledge to tax everyone’s income to boost tax-to-GDP...
10 Nov 2021

A win for journalists

IN a welcome move, the National Assembly has passed the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, ...
Temple land allotment
Updated 10 Nov 2021

Temple land allotment

THE CDA’s withdrawal of a notification regarding the cancellation of allotment of a plot reserved for a Hindu...