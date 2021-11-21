Dawn Logo

November 21, 2021

PM orders redressal of Chinese investors’ problems

APPPublished November 21, 2021 - Updated November 21, 2021 07:23am
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the meeting. — APP
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to immediately resolve the issues related to road connectivity and provision of utilities being faced by the Chinese investors.

“We will support Chinese businesses in Pakistan on a priority basis and are grateful to them for their keen interest in accelerating their investment in special economic zones,” the prime minister said during a meeting with a Chinese business delegation led by Chen Yan from Challenge Fashion (Pvt) Ltd.

The prime minister was informed that Chinese businessmen were ready to start operations in the glass, ceramics and IT sectors. OPPO, a leading Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company, is going to set up a mobile manufacturing unit and a research and development centre in Pakistan.

Chinese businessmen ready to start operations in the glass, ceramics, IT sectors

This would help the country save a lot of foreign exchange reserves on the import of smartphones and create jobs for tech graduates. The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Mohammad Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and other officials.

In his remarks, Mr Nong acknowledged that many issues had been resolved and great progress had been achieved since the prime minister’s previous meeting with Chinese businessmen on Sept 13. “We will send more positive information to China to encourage more Chinese businessmen to invest in Pakistan,” he commented.

A Chinese entrepreneur said OPPO had already been present in Pakistan for more than seven years and put in around $150 million in the country.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2021

Dr. Pak
Nov 21, 2021 08:00am
Investors from China only!!!!!
