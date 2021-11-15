Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 15, 2021

Malala fears Taliban will keep girls out of school

AFPPublished November 15, 2021 - Updated November 15, 2021 07:50am
This file photo shows Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. — Reuters/File
This file photo shows Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai. — Reuters/File

LONDON: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Sunday said she was concerned that the Taliban’s ban on girls’ education in Afghanistan would not be temporary, as claimed.

Ms Yousafzai told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that “I’m afraid that this ban that they have announced right now that they’re calling temporary might not actually be temporary”. A similar ban in 1996 “lasted for five years”, she pointed out.

After seizing power in August, the Taliban in September excluded girls from returning to secondary school while ordering boys back to class.

The Taliban have claimed that they will allow girls to return once they have ensured security and stricter segregation under their interpretation of Islamic law — but many are sceptical.

“We’re calling on the Taliban to immediately allow girls to have access to their complete education, we’re calling on G20 leaders and other world leaders to ensure that girls’ rights are protected in Afghanistan,” said Mr Yousafzai.

The 24-year-old activist, who revealed on Twitter this week that she had tied the knot with Asser Malik, sent an open letter last month urging the ban be reversed.

Published in Dawn, November 15th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Nov 15, 2021 08:06am
More statements. Please come back to Pakistan and help on ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 15, 2021 08:07am
Girls have already joined schools in Afghanistan. Who is her informant?
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Nov 15, 2021 08:23am
If she is so worried, better take all the girls to Oxford or Cambridge
Reply Recommend 0
Habibullah NYC
Nov 15, 2021 08:31am
@Fastrack, Malala is smart not stupid. Her life was nearly ended in Pakistan, why would she ever want to go back there again ?
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Nov 15, 2021 09:24am
Correct, lies and deception is in DNA of Taliban…
Reply Recommend 0
Oldhabibian
Nov 15, 2021 09:38am
The Taliban spokesperson has said that 75% girls have returned to school. Why so we doubt them when no one has authentic figures?
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Nov 15, 2021 09:45am
If you like to help these girls come back and be with them for support and help. Are you raising the voice for Kashmiri and Palastine girls?
Reply Recommend 0
kris
Nov 15, 2021 10:01am
Giving lectures staying in safe and developed region. Anyone can do that,,,
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Diluted deal
15 Nov 2021

Diluted deal

The fate of Pakistan and the world depends on whether the deal hammered out at COP26 is so diluted as to be fatally compromised.
15 Nov 2021

Xi’s China

THE Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party — perhaps the most powerful body in the People’s...
15 Nov 2021

Measles campaign

ONE of the largest vaccination campaigns in the world is set to be launched in the country today to administer the...
Reeling without support
Updated 14 Nov 2021

Reeling without support

The government is taking a battering from all sides and appears wobbly and nervous.
Updated 14 Nov 2021

Falling rupee

CURRENCY depreciation is not something to be worried about — in normal conditions. Currencies constantly adjust...
14 Nov 2021

UK vaccine approval

THE British government’s travel update that includes two Chinese vaccines in its approved list for incoming...