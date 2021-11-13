COAS seeks global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during his interaction with the visiting dignitaries of the United States, Russia and China on Friday, highlighted the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding the looming humanitarian crisis.

The army chief also called for coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of Afghan people and peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan in pursuit of regional stability, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS expressed these views during his meeting with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, Special Representative of President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Special Envoy of China on Afghanistan Affairs Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong at General Headquarters.

Special envoys of US, Russia, China hold separate meetings with Bajwa, laud Pakistan role for regional stability

At the meetings, which took place a day after a meeting of the Troika Plus in Islamabad, the special representatives appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and efforts for peace in Afghanistan. The Troika Plus earlier agreed to continue practical engagement with the Taliban to encourage the implementation of moderate and prudent policies that could help achieve a stable and prosperous Afghanistan as soon as possible. The forum, which met on Thursday after a gap of three months, also expressed deep concern over the severe humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan and reiterated unwavering support for the people of Afghanistan.

During their visits to the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, the dignitaries discussed with the COAS matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The COAS apprised the US special envoy of Pakistan’s desire to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for long-term and multi-domain enduring relationship with the US.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Also, Special Represen­tative of President of the Russian Federation on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov called on the army chief at GHQ where they discussed the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

On the occasion, the COAS expressed the country’s desire to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with all the regional players. He also wished for long-term and enduring multi-domain relationship with Russia.

Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, Special Envoy on Afghanistan Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China, also called on the army chief and praised Pakistan’s efforts for peace and regional stability.

Mr Yue also pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He appreciated Pakistan’s special efforts for effective border management in the wake of Afghan situation.

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghanistan situation, and measures to further enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2021