DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 20, 2020

Tendulkar compares COVID-19 battle to Test cricket

AFPUpdated March 20, 2020

Email

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has offered an unusual take on the coronavirus fight by comparing it to Test cricket, urging patience and teamwork. —AFP/File
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has offered an unusual take on the coronavirus fight by comparing it to Test cricket, urging patience and teamwork. —AFP/File

NEW DELHI: Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has offered an unusual take on the coronavirus fight by comparing it to Test cricket, urging patience and teamwork, and warning “we have to defend well”.

“While the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, this is probably the time for us to draw lessons from the grand old format of the game,” Tendulkar wrote in a commentary for The Times of India.

The world record-holding batsman said the virus was “beyond our collective comprehension” but could be beaten with tactics used in cricket’s five-day format.

“Test cricket rewards you for respecting what you don’t understand. It makes you value the virtue of patience,” he wrote. “When you don’t understand the pitch conditions or the bowler, defence becomes the best form of attack. Patience is what we require now, if we have to defend well.”

Tendulkar, 46, retired in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs from 200 Tests, and has considerable influence in Indian society. He said all countries must work together against the virus.

“To use a cricketing metaphor; while individual brilliance can help a team in shorter formats of the game, in Test cricket it is all about partnerships and teamwork,” he said. “Test cricket is about staging comebacks. There is always a second innings, if you’ve missed the first one.

“Different countries are at different stages of their fight against coronavirus,” he added. “All nations should consider themselves part of one team. We shall take this battle session by session, and eventually emerge victorious.”

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 20, 2020 10:37am
Forget about cricket. Cornivirous disease is much more serious than anything else. Especially country like India that has more then 1.2billion population and not have desired health care facilities. More so because hygienic conditions there are pathetic. Above all people believe cow urine and GOBAR is cure from this disease. Help your country in fight against this menace. People believe cornivirous cases in India are hushed up or people have not.yet tested for whatever reason. It is not personal/ national but is universal problem. Let us fight this enemy together.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 20, 2020

The crisis deepens

PAKISTAN arrived at a grim, if inevitable, milestone on Wednesday in its battle against COVID-19 when two of those...
March 20, 2020

NAB & the judiciary

CHIEF Justice of the Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah has expressed anger at a report of the National...
March 20, 2020

Foot-in-mouth syndrome

EYEBROWS were raised when Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was reinstated to his...
March 19, 2020

State Bank’s rate cut

THERE has been a strong reaction to the cut of 75 basis points in the policy rate announced by the State Bank of...
March 19, 2020

Message of unity

IN a recent media interview, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the need for global unity in the fight against the...
March 19, 2020

PSL postponement

THE hugely successful and entertaining Pakistan Super League extravaganza has come to an abrupt halt amid the ...