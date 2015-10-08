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Investigation uncovers coercive tactics Hindutva groups use to battle 'love jihad'

Ipsita Chakravarty Published October 8, 2015
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“Look, there is some truth in these cases of love jihad around here… There is someone or some organisation behind it. For instance, in the beginning, boys would roam around on motorcycles in front of schools or colleges or plus-two schools wearing a kalawa (a red thread around the wrist), using names like Sonu, Monu, pretending to be Hindus. A girl falls in this trap.”

That is what Sanjeev Balyan, Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP), Lok Sabha member from Muzaffarnagar and a riot accused, has to say about “love jihad” — the alleged campaign by Muslim men to woo Hindu women in order to convert them to Islam.

Balyan also speaks of maulvis ordering Muslims to produce many children so that they can dominate India again. In the same conversation, he admits to gathering Dalit, Jat and Thakur mobs in Kawal, one of the villages Muzaffarnagar that saw widespread rioting and Muslim deaths in 2013.

Balyan is one of the many leaders from the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindutva organisations who were recorded on video camera speaking about the organised use of coercion, violence, blackmail and false cases to split up Hindu-Muslim couples.

The interviews were part of “Operation Juliet: Busting the Bogey of Love Jihad”, a year-long undercover investigation done by Cobrapost and Gulail, which was shared with other media outlets on Monday.

S.N*, a journalist with Gulail, met the interviewees pretending to be an MPhil student from Jawaharlal Nehru University associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

She traced the “love jihad” phenomenon from Uttar Pradesh to Karnataka to Kerala, where the phrase first passed into public consciousness. Here, interviewees admitted that leaders from both the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) supported the organisations that fought against so-called love jihad.

####To the rescue

Everywhere it was the same story, the investigation claimed. First, the girl is forcefully separated from her partner in an action that right-wing groups claim is actually a rescue operation.

Omkar Singh, an RSS leader from Muzaffarnagar, told S.N that he has saved 125 girls “from the clutches of Muslims” and remarried them to Hindu men.

Usually, a rape and kidnapping case is filed against the Muslim youth with whom she has eloped. The Operation Juliet video records Suresh Rana, the BJP MLA from Thana Bhawan in Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, saying he fabricated rape charges against three Muslim boys who had gone out with a Hindu girl one evening.

As a second stage, the girl is emotionally blackmailed into giving a statement against her partner in court.

“We exert on her emotionally that her mother will die, her father will die, and brother might even commit suicide as he would not be able to face society,” Sangeet Som, BJP MLA from Sardhana in Meerut district, is quoted as saying.

If she doesn’t agree, the investigation suggests, there is violence. Sanjay Agarwal, who ran for municipal elections on a BJP ticket in Muzaffarnagar in 2014, admits to beating up both boys and girls to obtain false testimonies in court.

Hindu Helpline, an organisation in Kerala, has other methods. Dr Cijith, who works with the organisation in Ernakulam, told S.N that the girl may be given drugs to induce temporary amnesia and subdue her if she is “being too aggressive.”

She is then sent to a counselling center, where religious experts try to talk her out of Islam. If she still does not agree, she is sent to a hospital, kept in a cell and given “medication.”

Ravish Tantri, chief of the Hindu Unity Forum in Kerala, told S.N, “When the girl goes from the conversion centre to the court, we warn her that if she does not give a statement on her parents’ side and does not marry the guy prescribed by us then the moment she and her husband step out of the court, they will be killed by our people.”

####With a little help from the law

More than one interviewee claimed to have the support of the police and the legal apparatus. Captain Ganesh Kartik, a BJP legislator from Mangalore, told S.N that RSS workers have penetrated the police force. “When I talk to students I tell them to join the police,“ he said.

“So when we need help there are a lot of karyakartas. Sixty per cent of the young constables are our students.”

In Muzaffarnagar, Sanjay Aggarwal told S.N, “A lot of advocates are swayamsevaks. They keep an eye to see if a Hindu girl registers at the city magistrate or SDM’s office and the date given. They find out who her lawyer is and if she’s in the lawyer’s chamber. We go there with our whole team… 50, 60, 70 people.”

Lalit Maheshwari, district president of the VHP in Muzaffarnagar, said that his organisation runs a lawyers’ association which provides legal aid to alleged victims of so-called love jihad.

####Two cases of ‘love jihad’

The investigation followed two cases of so-called love jihad. In both cases, women who had filed charges of rape later changed their statements.

Kajal (name changed) lodged a complaint at Meerut’s Meerapur station in September 2014, saying she had been raped by Dr Abdul Kalam, owner of the private hospital where she worked and was then forced to marry him. Abdul Kalam was arrested.

Months later, she told a Cobrapost correspondent that she had married Kalam of her own accord and had made the previous statement under pressure from various parties.

A local policeman said the statement had been made in the presence of BJP and RSS members, and that family members who had once spread rumours now retracted their claims that Kajal had been entrapped by so-called love jihad.

Then there was Neha (name changed) from Sarawa village in Meerut, who had filed charges of gang rape against nine men In August 2014, including a Muslim youth called Kalim and the village pradhan.

Later, she admitted to a relationship with Kalim, and said her father, who had threatened to kill her, forced her to press charges in order to extract money from the men. When Cobrapost spoke to Neha’s father, he blamed the Hindu Jagran Manch, the Shiv Sena and the Bajrang Dal for the episode.

A Cobrapost correspondent visited one of the accused, Sanaullah, who had been arrested on Neha’s complaint.

Though Sanaullah had got bail after eight months, his wife was still in jail. He asked why, if the girl had changed her statement, the case had not been dropped.

####Love and terror

The investigation also revealed how the campaign against so-called love jihad segued into other forms of violence. In Muzaffarnagar, S.N interviewed Shiv Kumar Sharma, who had founded the Krishna Sena in the late 1990s.

Sharma called himself a “Hindu terrorist” and described killing Muslims:

“I’ve been like that since my childhood. I have had cases pending against me for a long time. In 1996-’97, when we used to kill Muslims, we used to roam around at nights, hunting them down. At times when we could not kill one, we used to feel life is worthless, as if nothing had happened.. if we killed a Muslim, we used to celebrate the occasion, and if we killed a maulvi, then our happiness would known no bounds… I always had this dream that the police would arrest me and throw me in jail.”

This article was originally published on Scroll.in and has been reproduced with permission.

World

Ipsita Chakravarty is a Scroll.in staffer

Ipsita Chakravarty

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imme
Oct 08, 2015 04:38pm
Long live the secular india . where are my indian friends to refute
Recommend 0
S.M.Shabbir
Oct 08, 2015 04:42pm
Who says religious extremism does not exist in India .Secularism remain slogan only.
Recommend 0
rizwan
Oct 08, 2015 04:57pm
@S.M.Shabbir you are right
Recommend 0
danish
Oct 08, 2015 04:58pm
this is the real face of shinning india. correct me if i m wrong.
Recommend 0
sandeep
Oct 08, 2015 05:07pm
reading article in dawn news which i consider highly unbiased and true newspaper,
Recommend 0
Harmony-1
Oct 08, 2015 05:16pm
Ipsita Chakravarty, a nice aritile of bitter truths ! Good to bring such awareness -
Recommend 0
Sharique
Oct 08, 2015 05:16pm
as more and more stories unfold.... you see more extremism by indians !!! This is Modi's Hindustan!
Recommend 0
tt
Oct 08, 2015 05:21pm
Communal forces are there in all countries and religion.But it is the idea of secular India which will protect muslims from communal forces.And people who are fighting against communalism are more Hindus than muslims.
Recommend 0
zafar Iqbal
Oct 08, 2015 05:42pm
Secular India!
Recommend 0
Leela
Oct 08, 2015 05:44pm
Ashamed to have voted for bjp.
Recommend 0
Arvind Ajimal
Oct 08, 2015 05:56pm
Anything is possible in rural areas where less educated and unsuspecting people will fall prey to the theories forced by money payments or fear of unlawful elements. Where people cast vote based upon who is offering few hundreds more, such rumors or theories will easily be accepted that yes love zihad is a well planned conspiracy. This is not possible in big cities. here nobody can tell a hindu girl marrying muslim boy or muslim girl marrying a hindu boy that what they are doing is wrong. I have two such cases in my organization and we all enjoyed the marriage parties. In one case the families are from air force background.
Recommend 0
on looker
Oct 08, 2015 05:59pm
India is sliding down the hill as RSS/BJP climbs up.
Recommend 0
Dipak Singh
Oct 08, 2015 06:02pm
It is Happen actually in India... In my locality lots of this types of case I have seen...!!
Recommend 0
Nilesh
Oct 08, 2015 06:06pm
That's sad in India. I am Hindu with Muslim wife and we are living happily.... No issues at all...
Recommend 0
Wonder
Oct 08, 2015 06:10pm
The Shinning India!!!!
Recommend 0
SGH
Oct 08, 2015 06:24pm
Shiv Sena and the BJP are harming the transformation of India into a civilized society.
Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Oct 08, 2015 06:24pm
The present time must be hard for the Indian muslims to live under the rule of indian fanatical regime lead by Modi. But in reality, this is the vindication of two nation theory.
Recommend 0
Mobashir Hussain
Oct 08, 2015 06:43pm
Let us all praise all those Hindus who are fighting for the rights and lives of the minorities.I still believe that the right thinking Hindus are in majority.It is great that lots of those driven by the glitter of development are seening the real face of BJP and their associates now.
Recommend 0
Imran Jiwani
Oct 08, 2015 07:16pm
World biggest democracy, . But who are we to say anything against India when similar things happen to hindus here. Shame on all of us.
Recommend 0
Vishal
Oct 08, 2015 07:41pm
It's nt problem of india actually entire sub continent...what abt pakistan?
Recommend 0
Ibrar
Oct 08, 2015 08:00pm
@Mobashir Hussain Agree there are many educated Hindus who believe minorities ought to be considered equal to the majority. In Pakistan too we do have examples of some horrible abuse of minorities but the problem seems more wide spread in India. It would require several more decades for Indians to see the benefit of living in peace with each other although Hindu organisations are busy in keeping the pot boiling using the issues like increasing birth rate trend in Muslim communities. Unfortunately these tensions tend to spill over to impact on Indo-Pak relations.
Recommend 0
Sahil
Oct 08, 2015 08:05pm
India is turning to an anarchy country. India should take lesson from neighbouring Nepal where a Hindu state is turning to secular. I hope India will not become another Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Hassan
Oct 08, 2015 08:22pm
While this article has bitter truths. it clearly shows that you cannot paint a community or country with one brush. Pakistan has the issue of pedophilia at seminaries which is never discussed or prosecuted. So the point is yes this is crazy but not all Hindus are like this same as not all muslims are not terrorists.
Recommend 0
Salim Langra
Oct 08, 2015 08:23pm
Bad times indeed for an Indian, of any religion or faith. Hopefully, the current politics of hatred practiced by some will be a passing phase which will not shake the secular foundations of this great country.
Recommend 0
Tariq Amir
Oct 08, 2015 08:33pm
India indeed had a long tradition of secular values and tolerance. But unfortunately things are changing now. Modi has set the tone and I am afraid it will slowly get worse. On the other hand we Pakistanis too should learn lots of lessons in tolerance.
Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 08, 2015 08:34pm
Why India should be secular, Hindu India will have all the ingradients of live and let live, but not at the cost of Hinduism.
Recommend 0
Jawwad
Oct 08, 2015 08:43pm
Loving it. Can't get any better than to see the extreme version of India.
Recommend 0
Danish
Oct 08, 2015 08:44pm
God Bless Jinnah.
Recommend 0
lafanga
Oct 08, 2015 09:34pm
Hey Indians ... you voted for Modi and BJP. Don't dare blame anyone else.
Recommend 0
Valar Morgulis
Oct 08, 2015 09:42pm
@Hassan Good comments. I see the things same way. Hope we do come to understanding on Human Rights abuse issue and make both countries a better place to live for citizens.
Recommend 0
SAAJAN
Oct 08, 2015 11:12pm
Who says India is a secular state? The country is under Hindus rule worse than the dictatorship where minorities are subjected to all kinds of cruelties. I would like to suggest to the minorities to respond collectively and get out of the clutches of Hindutna.
Recommend 0
Nil
Oct 08, 2015 11:25pm
better xchange population & live peacefully (for both)..
Recommend 0
gary
Oct 08, 2015 11:32pm
@Taimoor Khan It was a good theory. Sardar Patel believed it and he convinced Nehru to divide the country.
Recommend 0
Asim
Oct 09, 2015 01:27am
Similar incidents occur in Pakistan but the culprits are usually uneducated families in small villages. The stark difference is that in India this seems to be well organized by the political elite, who have been voted into power by the majority, which is makes this truly scary and disturbing
Recommend 0
Zubaida Khan
Oct 09, 2015 02:38am
India is the most religious extremist country in the world! Thank you Jinnah - May rest in eternal peace.
Recommend 0
Sleepless in Sahiwal
Oct 09, 2015 03:07am
@sandeep DAWN reproduced what was published on an Indian site Good sir
Recommend 0
Abbas Syed
Oct 09, 2015 03:30am
Why it is always the female that has to convert to the religion of her male lover to live happily ever after. Why can't it be the other way round. Besides why should religion come in between two lovers. If conversion is the condition of bringing a love affair to fruition then the lover that has put this condition has more love for his or her faith and is not a true love.
Recommend 0
Aussie
Oct 09, 2015 04:13am
We love BEEF
Recommend 0
Aussie
Oct 09, 2015 04:48am
thank you jinnah for pakistan.
Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 09, 2015 04:54am
@Leela Am really proud for Modeeji
Recommend 0
Dr. ramesh Sharma
Oct 09, 2015 05:45am
@Hassan We need people like you in this world. I hope people read your post and learn to behave more like human beings than Hindus, Muslims, Christians. I also wish there are more people like you in this world than the hate mongers. Love you man. I hope my comments are published as a tribute to you for positive thinking.
Recommend 0
M Khan
Oct 09, 2015 05:59am
I am a Pakistani living in tne West, over the years I have know many Indians of all faiths. I have seen bigotry from some and goodwill from others. Fortunately my experience over all is good Let us not sterotype whole religious group because of bad character of a few. It is no different when some bigot calls all Muslims as terrorist.
Recommend 0
MATHU
Oct 09, 2015 06:56am
An excellent article. Salute to Ipsita Chakravarty.
Recommend 0
Farhan
Oct 09, 2015 07:02am
99% us are converts from Hindu religion.
Recommend 0
Muhammad Awais
Oct 09, 2015 08:02am
For that reasons, Quaid e Azam went for a separate Muslim majority state.
Recommend 0
SJ
Oct 09, 2015 08:09am
@Vishal in Pakistan Hindu girls are free to marry Muslim boys. No one forces them to convert back. I believe you are getting my drift.
Recommend 0
faizan
Oct 09, 2015 08:12am
@gary not nehru... Mr. Jinnah made it possible.. thousands of gandhi's or nehru cant what only Mr Jinnah did
Recommend 0
mukesh
Oct 09, 2015 10:01am
@Taimoor Khan what is two nation theory? If Muslims can't live in minority then how com they migrate form Pakistan to others country to USA.European country.
Recommend 0
Josh
Oct 09, 2015 10:56am
It isn't appropriate to paint the entire country with one brush. What does the government adhere to is what needs to be checked. There will always be fringe elements who go their own way . However what is important is who gets the upper hand - whether the govt or the fringe elements. No country has ever been a monolith.
Recommend 0
Khwarezmi
Oct 09, 2015 03:02pm
@mukesh It is always the majority which accommodate the minority something Hindus failed miserably in the 1930' and 1940's and British India was devided on religious lines. Europe and America are real democracies with laws and regulations and minorities are free. India can not be compared with Norway or Sweden. No beef bans or Gujarat style riots taking place there.
Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Oct 09, 2015 03:36pm
@mukesh That is not migration as such but looking for the means for jobs and better prospects for living, while keeping the link to Pakistan intact. Indians are probably the biggest group of people globally who have left India for good in search for greener pastures abroad. Does this mean that Indian state or the so called pillar of "secularism" which is being touted in India, is not working? Your argument is week, infact cant even being considered as argument.
Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Oct 09, 2015 03:38pm
@gary Yes it was and still a valid theory. But Nehru didnt have any say or control over the division of colonial India, it was decided by the colonial British.
Recommend 0
RashidA
Oct 09, 2015 04:11pm
@Abbas Syed : Well said. If there is love, why conversion?
Recommend 0
Umair
Oct 09, 2015 04:21pm
I think there is no shame to accept that our societies are polluted with such criminal minded people and also leaded by them almost same cases are reported here in rural areas of sindh where land lords and powerful people of the area force hindu girls to marry muslim men and they call it service for Islam.A shameful act indeed !
Recommend 0
sanatani
Oct 10, 2015 12:16am
i want to know from my pakistani friends...is it legal in pakistan for a muslim girl to marry a hindu boy without the boy getting converted?..it is just a polite enquiry .
Recommend 0
History Speaks
Oct 10, 2015 12:52am
@danish You stand corrected. You cannot stereotype ALL of India because there are 3000+ linguistic, ethnically different "people groups" who call India home and have nothing in common with a political group that was formed in 1925 to fight another Muslim group formed in 1906 to divide, kill and destroy its own people. Even Aurangzeb worked hard to keep Hindustan united which your modern day bigots destroyed in 1947 because you thought you are "different." Are you from Mars with two B'holes and 10 hands and a big wonder head? Dont you bleed "red" like us? When you poop does it not stink like mine? Or do Pakistanis not hurt like we do? How are you not "human" like us? When did we become "them" living on lands taken from us?
Recommend 0
Sheeda
Oct 10, 2015 04:22am
@sanatani ; Nope! But we don't claim to be a secular country!
Recommend 0

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