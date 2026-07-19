In Spectrum: A welcome addition to the Punjab Studies

The emergence of Punjab Studies as a distinct interdisciplinary field has been long overdue. Despite Punjab’s immense historical, cultural, political, economic, and religious significance, it has not received the sustained scholarly attention accorded to many other regions of South Asia. The province has often been approached through fragmented disciplinary lenses whether as the birthplace of Sikhism, the site of the Green Revolution, the epicentre of Partition violence, or a theatre of political conflict rather than as a complex and dynamic region deserving comprehensive academic inquiry in its own right. Such compartmentalised approaches have left significant gaps in our understanding of Punjab’s historical trajectories, social transformations, linguistic diversity, literary traditions, diasporic experiences, ecological challenges, and evolving political economy. The need for an integrated body of scholarship that situates Punjab at the centre of academic discourse has, therefore, been pressing. It is against this backdrop that Routledge Handbook of Punjab Studies assumes extraordinary significance.

Edited by distinguished scholars Pritam Singh, an eminent political economist whose work has extensively examined Punjab’s political economy, federalism, and development, and Meena Dhanda, a noted philosopher and scholar of caste, social justice, and Sikh studies, this volume represents a landmark contribution to the institutionalisation of Punjab Studies. Bringing together 45 essays by leading scholars from diverse disciplines and intellectual traditions, the handbook offers perhaps the most comprehensive survey of Punjab available in contemporary scholarship. While it encompasses both East and West Punjab in historical and comparative perspectives, the volume places a greater emphasis on developments in contemporary Indian Punjab, reflecting both the availability of scholarship and the pressing socio-political questions confronting the region today.

The handbook succeeds admirably in presenting Punjab not merely as a geographical entity but as a civilisational space shaped by multiple historical encounters, religious traditions, linguistic developments, agrarian transformations, migration, and globalisation. Rather than advancing a single interpretative framework, the editors deliberately assemble a plurality of perspectives, allowing readers to appreciate the richness and complexity of Punjab’s past and present.

The volume is organised around a broad range of themes that collectively illustrate the interdisciplinary character of Punjab Studies. The essays examine Punjab’s medieval history, colonial transformations, the emergence of Sikh political institutions, the impact of British agrarian policies, and the profound consequences of the Partition of 1947, whose scars continue to shape identities and political imaginations on both sides of the international border.

Religion naturally occupies a prominent place within the handbook. Several contributions explore Sikhism from historical, philosophical, institutional, and sociological perspectives while also situating it within Punjab’s broader religious landscape that includes Islam, Hinduism, Christianity, and numerous popular traditions. The essays move beyond purely theological concerns to examine the interactions between religion, politics, community formation, identity, and social change. Particularly valuable is the attention paid to the diversity within Sikh traditions and to the evolving relationship between religious institutions and democratic politics.

Language and literature constitute another major pillar of the volume. Punjabi language, its historical evolution, script traditions, literary movements, and contemporary challenges receive substantial treatment. The essays recognise Punjabi literature as one of South Asia’s richest literary traditions, encompassing classical poetry, Sufi literature, Sikh scripture, modern fiction, theatre, and contemporary cultural production. Questions relating to language politics, script controversies, educational policy, and the status of Punjabi across different political jurisdictions are addressed with considerable nuance.

One of the handbook’s greatest strengths lies in its sustained engagement with Punjab’s agrarian economy. Given Punjab’s iconic status as the cradle of India’s Green Revolution, several essays critically examine agricultural modernisation, changing patterns of land ownership, rural indebtedness, ecological degradation, groundwater depletion, declining profitability, and agrarian distress. Rather than celebrating the Green Revolution as an unqualified success, contributors offer balanced assessments that acknowledge its role in ensuring food security while simultaneously highlighting its environmental and socio-economic costs. These discussions acquire even greater relevance in light of contemporary debates surrounding agricultural reforms and farmers’ movements.

Closely related are the essays on political economy, federalism, industrial development, employment, and economic restructuring. These contributions examine Punjab’s changing development trajectory after economic liberalisation and investigate the structural constraints affecting industrial growth, fiscal stability, and regional competitiveness. The analyses illuminate the complex interaction between state policy, market forces, globalisation, and regional aspirations.

The handbook also devotes considerable attention to social stratification and inequality. Essays on caste, Dalit assertion, gender relations, labour, education, health, and social justice demonstrate that Punjab’s image as a prosperous and egalitarian society often conceals deep internal inequalities. Particularly noteworthy are discussions of caste discrimination among Sikh communities, Dalit political mobilisation, women’s participation in public life, and the persistence of patriarchal structures despite high levels of economic development. These chapters significantly broaden conventional understandings of Punjab by foregrounding marginalised voices and neglected social realities.

Migration and diaspora studies form another important section of the volume. Punjab’s long history of international migration has created one of the world’s most influential diasporic communities. Contributors examine migration to Britain, Canada, the United States, Australia, and other regions, exploring questions of identity, transnationalism, remittances, political engagement, cultural preservation, and generational change. These essays convincingly demonstrate that contemporary Punjab cannot be understood without considering its global connections and the reciprocal influence between homeland and diaspora.

The handbook also addresses themes of memory, violence, identity, and conflict. The Partition of 1947, militancy during the 1980s and 1990s, state violence, communal relations, and processes of reconciliation receive thoughtful scholarly attention. Rather than reducing these episodes to simplistic political narratives, contributors analyse their historical contexts, social consequences, and enduring impact upon collective memory.

Environmental concerns emerge as another recurring theme. Essays discuss water scarcity, climate change, ecological degradation, pollution, and sustainability, highlighting the urgent challenges confronting Punjab’s agricultural model. These chapters are particularly timely, emphasising that the future prosperity of Punjab depends upon balancing economic productivity with environmental conservation.

Culture, media, music, cinema, folklore, and popular traditions receive equally engaging treatment. Contributors explore the evolution of Punjabi cultural expression in both local and global contexts, demonstrating how music, performance, digital media, and popular culture have become important vehicles for negotiating identity in an increasingly interconnected world. The international popularity of Punjabi music and cinema is examined not merely as entertainment but as a significant cultural phenomenon reflecting broader processes of globalisation and diasporic exchange.

Although the handbook aspires to encompass the entire historical Punjab, readers will notice that contemporary developments in Indian Punjab receive more extensive coverage than Pakistani Punjab. This imbalance is acknowledged implicitly through the distribution of essays and reflects, to some extent, the current state of academic research rather than editorial oversight. Nevertheless, the volume includes valuable comparative perspectives that remind readers of the shared historical and cultural heritage linking both Punjabs despite decades of political separation.

Methodologically, the handbook exemplifies interdisciplinary scholarship at its best. Historians, economists, political scientists, sociologists, philosophers, anthropologists, literary critics, linguists, environmental scholars, and cultural theorists contribute to a conversation that transcends disciplinary boundaries. The diversity of approaches enriches the volume, making it useful for specialists while remaining accessible to advanced students and general readers interested in Punjab.

The editorial achievement deserves particular appreciation. Managing 45 essays by numerous contributors without sacrificing thematic coherence is a formidable undertaking. Singh and Dhanda successfully provide an intellectual framework that allows individual chapters to complement one another while preserving their distinctive scholarly voices. The volume avoids unnecessary repetition and instead develops a cumulative understanding of Punjab through multiple analytical perspectives.

As with any handbook of this scale, certain limitations remain. Emerging areas such as digital transformations, youth culture, mental health, borderland studies, and comparative urbanisation could perhaps have received greater emphasis. Nevertheless, these are relatively minor observations within an otherwise exceptionally comprehensive work.

The greatest contribution of Routledge Handbook of Punjab Studies lies in establishing Punjab Studies as a mature field of academic inquiry. It demonstrates convincingly that Punjab cannot be understood through isolated studies of religion, agriculture, politics, or history alone. Rather, the region demands interdisciplinary investigation capable of integrating its diverse historical experiences, cultural traditions, socio-economic transformations, and global connections. In doing so, the handbook lays a strong intellectual foundation for future scholarship and encourages new generations of researchers to explore previously neglected dimensions of Punjab.

Overall, Routledge Handbook of Punjab Studies is a commendable and authoritative piece of scholarship that fills a major gap in South Asian studies. Its breadth, analytical depth, interdisciplinary orientation, and high scholarly standards make it an indispensable reference for academics, researchers, graduate students, and all serious readers interested in Punjab. The handbook not only surveys existing knowledge but also identifies new directions for future research, thereby significantly advancing the field of Punjab Studies.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026