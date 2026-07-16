Lufthansa to resume flights to Riyadh, Amman from September

Lufthansa Group will gradually resume flight operations to Riyadh and Amman starting in September, the German airline has said, Reuters reports.

Lufthansa says that it continuously monitors and assesses the situation in the Middle East and maintains close contact with the authorities.

The airline will first resume service to the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh, starting September 10, operating three flights per week from Frankfurt.

Starting September 15, Italy’s ITA Airways, part of the Lufthansa Group, will restart flights from Rome to Riyadh five times a week

Austrian Airlines will once again offer three flights per week from Vienna to Amman, Jordan’s capital, beginning October 2.