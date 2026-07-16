Iran slams 'barbaric' US attack after hospital evacuated due to strike

Tehran has accused the United States of carrying out a “barbaric attack” after a cancer hospital in Iran’s southwest was forced to evacuate due to nearby strikes.

“This barbaric attack, reminiscent of Israel’s atrocities against healthcare facilities, caused severe suffering and anxiety upon the hospitalised children, and forced the emergency evacuation of 211 patients undergoing chemotherapy,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei posted on X.

He termed the strike “a cowardly war crime against the most innocent of human beings — children who are bravely fighting for their lives”.