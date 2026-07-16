‘Ending Hezbollah’s military arm a sovereign Lebanese decision’, says Lebanese foreign minister

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi says there will be no “duality of authority” in the country any more, apparently referring to the decision to disarm Hezbollah, Al Jazeera reports.

“There is now no longer any place for weapons outside the legitimacy of the state, nor for decisions taken outside its institutions,” Raggi said in a speech.

“The decision to end Hezbollah’s military arm is a sovereign Lebanese decision.”

Raggi said the decision preceded the framework agreement with Israel and paved the way for “enshrining the fact that decisions of war and peace, as well as foreign policy, now fall exclusively under the responsibility of the Lebanese state”.

The deployment of Lebanon’s army across the entire country “remains inseparable from Israel’s total withdrawal from all the Lebanese territories it still occupies”, he added.