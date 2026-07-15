SHORTAGE OF ICE: Turbat is one of the hottest areas in Pakistan. Every summer, local people face an acute shortage of ice. The available ice is often insufficient to meet public demand, and its price increases sharply. This creates difficulties for everyone. Ice is necessary for keeping food fresh and drinking water cold. This shortage also results in losses for small businesses, fruit sellers and shopkeepers. Limited ice production, frequent power outages, and a lack of proper planning are the root causes of this crisis. Ice factories are unable to meet the demand and this is driving up prices once again. The authorities should address the problem on an urgent basis.

Fatima Naeem

Turbat

REPAIR FUNDS: Electricity trans-formers frequently catch fire and stop functioning in parts of Ghotki. The problem is often attributed to overloaded lines, damaged infrastructure and theft of electric poles and wires. What makes the situation even more difficult is that people in affected areas are repeatedly asked to contribute money for the repair of transformers and electricity lines. Despite paying the electricity bills regularly, the people are forced to arrange additional funds whenever a transformer burns out. Most families belong to low-income households and cannot afford these expenses. It is unfair that law-abiding consumers are made to bear the cost of repairing public electricity infrastructure.

Hafsa

Ghotki

POWER OUTAGES: The residents of Chahsar in Balochistan are suffering from prolonged power outages and low voltage. Students cannot study properly, shopkeepers face losses, and people are unable to perform their daily chores peacefully. During summers, the situation becomes even more difficult for children, patients and the elderly. Many people face shortage of water as pumps and motors fail to function. Household appliances are being damaged by low voltage. The authorities concerned should take notice of this issue and ensure regular electricity supply.

Nosheen Ameer

Chahsar

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026