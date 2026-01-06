Balochistan abolishes ‘B-areas’; merges levies into police

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Home Ministry has merged the Levies Force into the police and abolished all ‘B’ areas across the province, converting them into ‘A’ areas.

The two areas defined the territorial jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies within the province. The Balochistan Police acted as the law enforcement agency in ‘A’ areas, while the Levies Force operated in ‘B’ areas, functioning under the command of division and district officials.

The government of Balochistan declared Sibi and Loralai divisions as ‘A-Areas’ for the territorial jurisdiction of the Balochistan Police, according to a notification issued on Monday.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Balochistan cabinet.

All members of the Levies Force, including provincial and ex-Federal Levies serving in the converted areas, as well as members of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Wing, have been merged into the Balochistan Police in their existing nomenclature, ranks, pay scales, and benefits, corresponding to those applicable to members of the provincial police.

The services, administration, and functioning of the merged Levies Force and the converted areas will be governed by the Balochistan Police Act, 2011, added the notification.

It added that all budgetary allocations and finances, drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) codes, arms and ammunition, stations, check-posts, pickets, vehicles, records and investigations, training institutions, and all relevant infrastructure pertaining to the erstwhile Levies Force in the converted areas will be transferred to the Balochistan Police.

Furthermore, the superintendent of police (SP) of the converted districts will place personnel of the police force at the disposal of the district administration and other government institutions for the enforcement of local and special laws.

The commissioners of Sibi and Loralai divisions, according to the notification, were directed to complete the transition process within 30 days of its issuance.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, in a post on X, said the “longstanding administrative ambiguity over the implementation of a uniform law in Balochistan has been officially resolved”.

“The division into A and B area categories has been abolished, and the Levies Force has been formally and legally merged into the Balochistan Police,” he said, adding that the decision would clarify state responsibilities and further strengthen the scope of public protection.

In October 2025, the provincial government merged the provincial and federal levies forces with the police in six out of eight administrative divisions of the province, declaring these divisions as A-areas.

The six divisions included Quetta, Kalat, Makran, Zhob, Rakhshan and Nasirabad.

However, the Levies Force in Sibi and Loralai divisions, which included Dera Bugti, Sibi, Kohlu, Harnai, Ziarat and other districts, were not merged into the Balochistan police.