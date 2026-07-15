Another four terrorists killed in Balochistan operation

• CM Bugti says no compromise on sovereignty, territorial integrity, national security

• Insists dialogue possible only within constitutional framework

• IG Balochistan meets personnel participating in anti-terror actions

QUETTA: Four more terrorists were killed in the ongoing Operation Shaban in Balochistan, taking the death toll to 83, as Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti ruled out any compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security, stressing that dialogue was possible only within the constitutional framework.

The operation was launched after a deadly attack on a police post at the Mangi dam pumping station in Ziarat, where terrorists abducted and killed 27 police personnel.

Personnel from the army, Frontier Corps, police and Anti-Terrorism Force are participating in the joint operation.

State-run PTV reported on Tuesday that four more “khawarij terrorists” were killed in ongoing air and ground operations, taking the Operation Shaban toll to 83.

It said that since July 5, a total of 121 “khawarij terrorists” had been eliminated in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations, adding that the operation would continue “until the last terrorist is neutralised”.

The interior ministry said that Mohsin Naqvi had commended security forces for “further successes” in Operation Shaban.

“The Pakistan Army, Balochistan FC and police’s remarkable successes during the joint operation are praiseworthy,” the statement quoted him as saying.

He said the nation valued the security forces’ effective action against terrorists of Fitna al Hindustan — a term the government uses to refer to groups in Balochistan it says are sponsored by India to carry out terrorist attacks on Pakistani soil.

Mr Naqvi said joint operations by security forces would continue until terrorism was eradicated, adding that the entire nation stood with the security forces in this fight.

‘No compromise on national security’

Separately, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday declared that there could be no compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security, while reaffirming that the government remained open to dialogue with all stakeholders within the framework of the Constitution.

Speaking to participants of the 20th National Security Workshop Balochistan, the chief minister said Pakistan and Balochistan were inseparable and their bond would remain enduring. He stressed that any negotiations must take place within the constitutional framework but made it clear that there could be no talks with those seeking to undermine or dismember the state.

Separately, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Khan reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to eliminating terrorism and maintaining law and order.

He made the remarks during his visit to Killi Babri Hanna Urak, where he met police and Anti-Terrorism Force personnel participating in the ongoing operation against terrorists.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026