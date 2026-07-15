MQM-P seeks representation in parliamentary panel on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday sought representation in the parliamentary committee on Kashmir, noting that inclusion of all political parties in the panel was essential to effectively highlight the Kashmir issue.

MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar observed this during a meeting with Federal Minister and Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon. Former federal minister Aminul Haq, Zahid Malik, Shah Faisal and Sundas Malik were also present.

Mr Noon endorsed the proposal, saying national unity and broader political consensus on Kashmir was a pressing need of the time.

Dr Sattar said that a durable solution to the Kashmir issue was only possible through political and diplomatic means.

Mr Noon proposed a conference on Kashmir to build wider political consensus and highlight the issue more effectively at the international level.

He paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and said that Pakistan had continued political, diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris on every front.­

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026