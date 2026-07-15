E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Ziarat sit-in enters 6th day

Saleem Shahid Published Updated
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QUETTA: A sit-in against the killing of police personnel in a terrorist attack at Mangi Dam in Ziarat continued on Tuesday, with the bodies of seven slain policemen still unburied.

The sit-in entered its sixth day on Tuesday. Negotiations between the government and representatives of the protesters and political parties also continued, but no consensus had been reached to resolve the issue.

Provincial Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, who is leading the government side in the talks, appealed to the families of the martyred police personnel to bury their loved ones, saying the government had accepted most of their demands, including the constitution of a judicial commission to conduct an inquiry into the carnage.

A large number of relatives of the slain policemen, political leaders, civil society representatives and local residents participated in the protest, demanding justice and strong action against terrorists.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Kech Alliance announced a peaceful protest rally would be held on Wednesday (today) in front of the Turbat Press Club to express solidarity with families of the slain police personnel and protest against the attack.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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