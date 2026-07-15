EU-funded mentorship programme for women launched

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Women Leaders project funded by the European Union on Tuesday launched its flagship Mentorship Programme, ‘Leading the Future: Empowering Women Through Mentorship in Political Leadership’.

Jointly implemented by UN Women and the United Nations Development Programme, in partnership with the Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA), the programme aimed to strengthen leadership and create pathways for aspiring women leaders to participate meaningfully in political and public life.

The launch was attended by a diverse group of stakeholders.

In her welcome remarks, UN Women Deputy Country Representative Fahmida Iqbal said: “We are making a deliberate investment in Pakistan’s democratic future, one grounded in a simple conviction: that leadership is not simply born, but cultivated, through opportunity, trust and partnership across generations.”

Speaking at the event, Acting Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Pakistan Dr Sebastien Lorion shared his support, reaffirming the EU’s commitment to promoting gender equality and inclusive governance in Pakistan.

“Women’s equal participation in politics is essential for stronger democracy. Through the Pakistan Women Leaders project, the European Union is investing in the next generation of women leaders by creating opportunities to build skills, expand networks and access decision-making spaces,” Dr Lorion said.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer TDEA Shahid Fiaz said: “This mentorship programme is an investment in the next generation of women leaders in Pakistan. As nearly half of the population, women must have a proportionate voice in decision-making and a meaningful role in leading the institutions that shape public policy and resource allocation. A stronger democracy depends on their active leadership, representation, and influence.”

Director General, Gender and Social Inclusion at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Nighat Siddique emphasised the importance of strengthening women’s political leadership through institutional support and mentorship.

She said: “We must support a generation of women capable of transforming those institutions. The Election Commission of Pakistan welcomes the Pakistan Women Leaders Mentorship Programme because it addresses a vital link between formal rights and meaningful participation. Through structured mentorship, training, peer networks and institutional engagement, this programme can help convert political aspiration into political preparedness - and political preparedness into public leadership.”

The launch also marked the opening of the call for nominations for the PWL Mentorship Programme. The initiative will support aspiring women leaders, including youth, local councilors, political activists and civil society representatives, with a particular focus on women from marginalised groups, including minorities, women with disabilities and women from rural communities.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026