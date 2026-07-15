Senate body concerned over delay in Islamabad Jail project

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Tuesday expressed reservations over the Islamabad Jail project’s prolonged delays. The committee noted that construction originally commenced on May 8, 2017, and is now projected to be completed by July 31 at an escalated cost of Rs7,399.12 million.

Chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood, the committee conducted an official oversight visit on Tuesday and reviewed the under-construction Islamabad Model Jail in H-16 sector.

The visit included a briefing by Member Buildings of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Asmat Sharif Dhillon on the master plan and physical progress of the project, which spans 90 acres.

A major point of contention arose when committee member Senator Naseema Ehsan highlighted the complete omission of dedicated women’s barracks, essential infant care facilities and schooling for the children of female inmates in the original plans.

While the committee was informed that women’s facilities were relegated to a future ‘Phase 2’ because they were not initially included, the members expressed profound concern and rejected this exclusion, demanding immediate integration of humanitarian and human rights provisions for women and their infants.

In response to these findings, the committee directed the CDA to submit a detailed, comprehensive inquiry report explaining why the CDA administration abruptly halted construction works back in 2018.

Furthermore, to closely monitor progress and prevent further delays, the committee directed the CDA management to submit a weekly progress report on active work in process.

The committee meeting was attended by senators Husna Bano, Khalida Ateeb, Hadiyatullah Khan, Mohammad Aslam Abro, Abdul Shakoor Khan, Jan Mohammad and Naseema Ehsan, along with senior CDA officials.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026