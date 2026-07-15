E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Pakistan Post cuts monthly fuel allowance for mail delivery staff by 50pc

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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RAWALPINDI: The director general of Pakistan Post has approved a major reduction of up to 50 per cent in the monthly fuel ceiling for mail delivery staff across the country, while simultaneously directing immediate clearance of all outstanding fuel reimbursement claims once funds become available.

Under the revised policy, all postmen and delivery agents will now receive a uniform monthly fuel allocation of 30 litres, replacing the previous category-based system. According to official sources, the previous fuel ceiling had been in effect since November 17, 2023, and has now been revised downward.

Earlier, postmen were entitled to 35 litres of fuel per month, delivery agents in major cities received 60 litres, while those serving in smaller cities were allocated 50 litres. The new policy eliminates disparity in fuel allocations among delivery staff by introducing a single fuel ceiling for all personnel engaged in mail delivery operations nationwide.

A fresh official directive has also instructed all postmasters general to ensure that all pending fuel reimbursement claims are cleared on a priority basis as soon as funds for the fiscal year 2026-27 are made available.

The revised policy will be implemented across all Pakistan Post circles, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Multan, Hyderabad, Quetta, and Muzaffarabad.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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