Wasa told to complete HFH sewerage line project

RAWALPINDI: Divisional administration on Tuesday asked Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to complete the sewerage line installation in Holy Family Hospital (HFH) as soon as possible. Wasa is working on a project worth Rs600 million to lay sewerage line to bring hospital sewage to Leh Nullah. The work started two months ago and was to be completed by June 30.

During his visit to Holy Family Hospital, Commissioner Salman Ghani has directed Wasa Managing Director Azizullah Khan to complete the project on priority basis.

He said that Holy Family Hospital receives a heavy load of patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and other regions and delay in completion of the project is creating problems for patients and attendants.

The commissioner also reviewed the healthcare facilities being provided to patients and inspected the implementation of the Chief Minister Punjab’s free medicine delivery and dialysis programme.

The commissioner conducted a detailed inspection of various departments, including Emergency Ward, Cath Lab, Coronary Care Unit (CCU), and Outpatient Department (OPD).

Medical Superintendent Holy Family Hospital, Dr Ejaz Butt Director Health, and officials from the relevant departments accompanied him.

Mr Ghani thoroughly reviewed the implementation of the Chief Minister Punjab’s free medicine delivery and dialysis programme. He checked the attendance of doctors, paramedical staff and other employees.

He interacted directly with the patients to inquire about the quality of medical treatment, availability of medicines and overall healthcare services being provided to them.

He also inspected cleanliness arrangements, medicine stocks, the functionality of medical equipment, patient facilitation measures, washrooms, waiting areas and the hospital’s overall administrative management.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure timely provision of quality healthcare services to all patients without exception.

He stated that Holy Family Hospital had a significant patient load from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and other regions.

He emphasised that all issues affecting the hospital would be addressed on a priority basis to ensure that patients do not face unnecessary difficulties. He directed the concerned officers to immediately identify all operational and administrative issues and submit a comprehensive proposal so that effective measures could be taken for their resolution.

The commissioner further instructed that dedicated staff should be deployed in the Emergency Department to promptly guide incoming patients to the appropriate medical facilities, ensuring timely access to treatment.

He reiterated that every patient visiting a public hospital deserves dignity, respect and the highest standard of medical care. He directed the hospital administration to pay special attention to the uninterrupted availability of medicines, the presence of doctors, maintenance of high standards of cleanliness, and courteous behaviour towards patients.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026