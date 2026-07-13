Resumption of blockade follows implementation of that in April: Centcom

US Central Command (Centcom) has said in a statement that the reinstated naval blockade of Iranian ports will follow the pattern as that imposed from April to June this year.

“At the Commander in Chief’s direction, US Central Command forces will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14 at 4 pm ET (1am PKT on July 15),” it writes in a post on X.

Centcom says its forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, adding that the military “continues to support traffic flow through regional waters for all vessels not violating the blockade”.

“The resumption of the US blockade against Iran follows the initial implementation from April 13 to June 18,” Centcom adds.

“Centcom forces redirected more than 140 compliant vessels, disabled nine non-compliant ships, and allowed over 50 commercial vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass through the blockade during the two-month period.”

All mariners have been advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact US naval forces while operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz.

Additional information will be provided to commercial mariners through a formal notice, according to Centcom.