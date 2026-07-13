US to begin enforcing maritime blockade on Iran on Tuesday

The US military will begin enforcing a maritime blockade on Iran on Tuesday, the US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC) says, Reuters reports.

The blockade, covering all of Iran’s ports, oil terminals and coastal areas, will be enforced for all vessel traffic — regardless of flag — from 2000 GMT on July 14 (1am PKT on July 15), the centre says in an advisory.

“Any vessel suspected of entering or departing the blockaded area without authorisation is subject to interception, diversion, and capture. Non-compliant vessels may be legally compelled with force,” the statement adds.

The centre says neutral transit through the Strait of Hormuz heading to or from non-Iranian destinations will not be impeded.