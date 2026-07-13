E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Araghchi says Iran has always been guardian of the Strait of Hormuz

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Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says “Iran has always been the guardian of the Strait [of Hormuz] and will remain so forever,” in response to claims by US President Donald Trump that Washington would take control of the strategic waterway.

“POTUS (President of the United States) is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service,” Araghchi writes on X.

He adds, “20 per cent is of course too much. We will be fair.”

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