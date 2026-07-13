US citizen guilty of violating sanctions on Iran

An American citizen has been found guilty of violating US sanctions on Iran by a federal jury in Boston, Al Jazeera reports.

Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi was charged with conspiring to unlawfully export electronic components to Iran and was also accused by prosecutors of helping an Iranian business associate get around US export control laws two years ago.

The Massachusetts resident had worked at Analog Devices prior to his arrest in December 2024.

Prosecutors allege the scheme involved the creation of a front company in Switzerland. Sadeghi has been found guilty on three of the five charges.