UN shipping agency opposes fees for any strait, more details sought on Trump post on cargo charge

More details are awaited after US President Donald Trump has said in a social media post that Washington is reinstating a naval blockade on Iran and will be reimbursed 20 per cent on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reports citing the UN’s shipping agency.

“We are aware of the post and awaiting more details,” a spokesperson with the UN’s International Maritime Organisation says.

“We have always been consistent on our stance on fees. IMO stands firmly against charging fees for passage through straits used for international navigation. There is no legal basis through which to introduce mandatory tolls simply to transit through a strait.”