Trump announces US reinstating naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will be reinstating its naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Hormuz Strait is open, and will remain open, with or without Iran,” he writes on Truth Social.

“We are reinstating the Iranian blockade, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait,” he adds.

Trump further says the US will be known as “the guardian of the Hormuz Strait” and that “as a matter of fairness, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20 per cent on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the world”.

“The process and formation will begin immediately,” he concludes.