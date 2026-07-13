Iran repairs tens of thousands of war-damaged housing units

Reconstruction is under way on tens of thousands of homes that sustained damage from US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s capital, Al Jazeera reports.

More than 95 per cent of the nearly 50,000 units with minor or moderate damage have received repairs, Tehran’s Disaster Prevention and Management Organisation tells the ISNA news agency.

Progress was also made on the roughly two-thirds of 2,135 units that require demolition, ISNA reports, with about 200 families staying in hotels and another 1,800 having received housing deposits.