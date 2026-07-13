Iran's top military command vows not to allow US to 'interfere' in managing Hormuz strait

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military command has said that it will not allow the United States to “interfere” in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reports.

“We will not allow the US to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz under any circumstances,” the broadcaster reports, quoting Khatam al-Anbiya spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfghari.

“The US and the countries cooperating with its military bear full responsibility for all insecurity and the escalation of the war in the region.”