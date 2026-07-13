Germany, France and UK condemn Iran's attacks in Strait of Hormuz and on states in the region

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain have condemned Iran’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and on countries in the region, Reuters reports.

“We condemn Iran’s heinous attacks on merchant shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and on countries in the region, including Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Jordan,” they say in a joint statement.

The group, which is known as the E-3, has called for the restoration of the ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations between the warring parties.