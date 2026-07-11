GB election commission announces by-election on Skardu seat

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission has announced that it will hold by-election in GBA-09, Skardu-III, constituency and issue a schedule for it on Monday.

The GB Election Commission made the announcement on Friday after the GB Supreme Appellate Court disqualified PPP candidate for the constituency, Fida Muhammad Nashad, for concealing his assets in his nomination papers.

The chief election commissioner, Raja Shehbaz Khan, issued a notification appointing election officers for holding the by-election in the constituency.

According to the notification, Skardu Deputy Commissioner Hamza Murad has been appointed the district returning officer, Shigar Assistant Commissioner Faisal Hayat the returning officer and Tusar Tehsildar Qazi Mumtaz the assistant returning officer.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s development among top priorities of federal govt, PM assures lawmakers

The election commission said that all arrangements for holding the by-election in the constituency will be made on the basis of complete transparency, impartiality and merit in accordance with the law and the code of conduct to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process.

Gilgit-Baltistan Supreme Appellate Court had disqualified PPP candidate Fida Muhammad Nashad on Thursday for concealing his assets in his nomination papers, setting aside the GB Chief Court’s decision that had allowed him to contest elections.

GB legislators meet Shehbaz

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured PML-N lawmakers of the GB Assembly that the development of Gilgit-Baltistan is one of the top priorities of the federal government.

The prime minister gave the assurance to PML-N lawmakers of GB Assembly who called him in Islamabad on Friday.

The prime minister formed a committee led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to review proposals presented by members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly relating to issues of GB and submit a report to him.

The GB Assembly members of the PML-N demanded the prime minister to implement the recommendations of the Sartaj Aziz Committee for settlement of constitutional status of GB, its NFC Award share and other issues of the region.

The newly-elected members of GB Asse­mbly who met the prime minister included Malik Kifayatur Rehman, Hafeezur Reh­man, Rana Farman Ali, Sahab Khan, Abdul Jahan, Rana Farooq, Ibrahim Sanai and Janifar Bahadur.

PML-N leaders Dr Moham­­mad Iqbal, Sultan Ali Khan and Shafiquddin were also part of the GB lawmakers’ delegation which met the prime minister.

According to a statement of the PM’s Off­ice, talking to members of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, PM Shehbaz said that special focus is being given to improving infrastructure, communications, energy, education, healthcare and tourism facilities in GB.

He said Gilgit-Baltistan’s natural resour­ces, tourist attractions and mineral reserves will be used to strengthen the local economy.

He said providing top quality education, modern technical training and dignified employment opportunities for the youth of the region is the key government priority so that they can play a meaningful role in the national development.

“Four Daanish Schools in Gilgit-Baltistan are in the final stages of construction and classes will commence there next year,” the prime minister said.

Climate change

Talking about the growing impact of climate in GB, the prime minister said that an early warning system has been installed to monitor glaciers and extreme weather events which will help government officials to alert local people before disasters occur.

PM Shehbaz also set up a committee led by Mr Dar and including Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Amir Muqam and Adviser to PM Rana Sanaullah as its members to review the proposals submitted by GB Assembly lawmakers about the region’s issues.

According to a press release issued by the PML-N’s GB chapter, its parliamentary party, led by its president and opposition leader Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, met PM Shahbaz in Islamabad on Friday.

Apart from those mentioned in the PM’s Office statement, the PML-N leaders of GB demanded the speedy com­­pletion of 100MW solar power project, two PIA flights for daily operation between Islamabad and Gilgit, the construction of Astore Road, an increase in the number of judges in the Supreme Ap­­pellate Court of GB, better internet facilities, and the expansion of Shaheed Saifur Rehman Hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026