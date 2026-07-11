KP's Tirah IDPs to be sent back in Oct

KHYBER: Authorities on Friday agreed to start the return process of displaced families to Tirah Valley in October, as they have sorted out all the required modalities with a 24-member representative jirga of all major tribes from the region.

Jirga members told Dawn that the decision was taken during a meeting in Peshawar with security and administrative officials in attendance.

They said that the meeting set October 10 for the return of over 30,000 displaced families. It was decided that the security situation in the valley would be improved prior to the displaced families’ return.

The jirga members were given assurance by the officials that all 37 demands presented by the forum in late 2025 would be met.

The jirga members said the meeting reviewed the progress on the development projects initiated in the valley and vowed to complete the schemes without any delay.

The officials also assured the jirga that the condition requiring the displaced families to get their addresses registered with the Nadra renewed would be withdrawn.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026