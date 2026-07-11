KP's Khyber teachers concerned over order to vacate living quarters

KHYBER: Scores of teachers from other districts posted in different educational institutions of Khyber tribal district have expressed concerns over the official orders to vacate their residential quarters and hostels in Jamrud.

Addressing a press conference at Jamrud Press Club the other day, Noor Sher Afridi, Salim Wazir, Sadeeq Ahmad, Bakht Begum, Rubi Parvaiz, Safia Begum and other teachers said that Directorate of Health and General Services issued them notices to immediately vacate their living quarters whereas the building where they were residing was the property of education department.

They said that orders about immediately vacating their quarters were issued to them soon after Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi announced the establishment of a nursing and medical college in Jamrud. They said that they had been living in those buildings for the last two decades and any such move would greatly disturb their lives.

They said that most of the teachers, both male and female, belonged to districts other than Khyber. They said that they had been serving in Khyber for several years with most of them had their children enrolled in local schools and colleges.

They argued that they were in possession of allotment letters of those living quarters as those were allotted to them under a legal process against which five per cent of their salary was regularly deducted on a monthly basis with utility bills also in their names.

“We are not against the establishment of a nursing and medical institute in Khyber nor will we oppose any development project but it is highly unjust to evict us from our living quarters and hostels in such a haste and that too without any alternative residential facility,” they argued.

They appealed to the chief minister, secretary and director education to intervene and accept their legitimate demand for not forcing them to vacate their residential quarters and hostels while utilising other spacious buildings and plots for the purpose of proposed nursing and medical institute.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026