PM Shehbaz, Qatari emir call for restraint in Middle East, agree on sustained diplomatic engagement

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has had a telephone conversation today with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“During their discussion, the prime minister expressed his deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region,” a statement reads.

“While conveying Pakistan’s solidarity and support with the people of Qatar on the recent attacks, the prime minister stressed upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any actions that could undermine peace in the region,” it adds.

According to the PMO, PM Shehbaz has conveyed Pakistan’s sincere gratitude to the Qatari emir for his “consistent and steadfast support in the peace efforts that culminated in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and the first round of high-level technical talks at Buergenstock”.

The statement adds that both leaders have agreed upon the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and dialogue, and adherence to the commitments outlined in the Islamabad MoU.