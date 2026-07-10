E-Paper | July 11, 2026

PM Shehbaz, Qatari emir call for restraint in Middle East, agree on sustained diplomatic engagement

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has had a telephone conversation today with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“During their discussion, the prime minister expressed his deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region,” a statement reads.

“While conveying Pakistan’s solidarity and support with the people of Qatar on the recent attacks, the prime minister stressed upon all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any actions that could undermine peace in the region,” it adds.

According to the PMO, PM Shehbaz has conveyed Pakistan’s sincere gratitude to the Qatari emir for his “consistent and steadfast support in the peace efforts that culminated in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and the first round of high-level technical talks at Buergenstock”.

The statement adds that both leaders have agreed upon the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and dialogue, and adherence to the commitments outlined in the Islamabad MoU.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe