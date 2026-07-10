E-Paper | July 10, 2026

China wants Iran-US to ‘maintain cessation of hostilities’: deputy UN envoy

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China has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the US and Iran at the UN Security Council, Al Jazeera reports.

China’s Deputy UN Envoy Sun Lei tells an emergency session of the Security Council, “It is vital to maintain the cessation of hostilities. The US and Iran have committed to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty as part of the MoU — this must be respected.

“Sanctions on Iran must be lifted. It is imperative to uphold a correct sense of right and wrong. Iran should continue to honour its commitment to not develop nuclear weapons, but Iran reserves the right to develop nuclear energy for civilian use”.

The deputy envoy also offers China’s “impartial and consistent stance on resolving issues”.

“China is committed to playing a constructive role in a peaceful resolution.”

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