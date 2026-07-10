E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Door to diplomacy remains open with Iran: deputy US envoy to UN

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Deputy US Envoy at the UN Tammy Bruce has said that the door to diplomacy remains open with Iran, but with conditions, Al Jazeera reports.

“While dialogue remains possible, the US can’t negotiate while Iran reneges on simple obligations, like don’t shoot on civilian objects. If you shoot at civilian objects or ships, we will respond” the envoy tells an emergency session of the UN Security Council, adding “President Trump prefers peace.

“Iran has contravened international law and this council’s resolutions. Such contraventions can not be met with council equivocation and obstruction”, she says.

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