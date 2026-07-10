Egypt, Qatar call for restart of US-Iran talks

The Egyptian and Qatari foreign ministers have called on the United States and Iran to resume negotiations, as US President Donald Trump says Washington had agreed to continue talks with Tehran but repeated that the ceasefire between the two countries was over, AFP reports.

During a phone call, Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani “urged all parties to give priority to the language of diplomacy and dialogue and to return to the negotiating table”, Egypt’s foreign ministry says in a statement.