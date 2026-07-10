UK, France and Germany “cheer-led” US-Israel attacks on Iran: Russia’s deputy UN envoy

UK, France and Germany “cheer-led” US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s civilian infrastructure, Russia’s deputy UN Envoy has said at an emergency session of the UN Security Council, Al Jazeera reports.

Anna Evstigneeva, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, has condemned the “hypocrisy of Western states” in targeting Iran while turning a blind eye to the actions of the US and Israel.

“We are compelled to express our disappointment that once again a majority of UNSC members are continuing to indulge the attempts of some states to cast doubt on objective, procedural realities”, she says.